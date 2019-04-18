Menu
Lost boy found naked in Highett

by Aneeka Simonis
18th Apr 2019 10:50 AM

A lost boy has been found naked in Highett this morning.

Police launched an appeal to reunite him with his parents, after he knocked on a Hibberd Street door about 2.45am.

He was taken to hospital for assessment and his parents have now come forward.

Police believe the boy is about nine years old.

He hadn't spoken to emergency services.

He has blonde straight shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and a thin build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheltenham Police on 9583 9767.

