LOST DOG: 'Bring Koda home'

ALISHA Campbell won't stop searching until her eight-month-old Australian Shepherd is returned to her.

Koda was suspected to be stolen from Waterview Heights on December 14. He was last seen escaping under the fence to follow another dog, the other dog he took off with returned home but Koda did not.

As Ms Campbell had only just moved to the area, Koda was not familiar with the area and because no one has seen him since she is suspicious he was stolen.

She has regularly shared photos of Koda with her contact information on Facebook in the hope of tracking down her beloved companion. Her posts have amassed tens of thousands of likes and shares from people all over Australia.

"There are moments in life where you miss your dog so much you just want to pluck them from your dreams and hug them for real," one post read.

People have joined together to raise funds for pet mediums and pet detectives to help find Koda by holding sausage sizzles, raffles and gigs.

"The support from the community has been amazing and have been sticking together to help get him home. I can't thank them all enough," she said.

Koda is a male, micro-chipped, was wearing a blue-collar with tag and is very much loved.

If you have any information about his possible whereabouts or have seen him please contact Alisha on 0423 686 221.