Lost ring found in Christmas miracle

CARING: Caroline Carr with her engagement ring that was found two days after being lost in the surf at Yamba. Adam Hourigan Photography

WHEN a piece of her engagement ring fell off in the surf at Main Beach last week, Melbourne's Caroline Carr thought it was gone for good, but some small-town spirit has led to her own Christmas miracle.

With the help of lifeguard Will Brighton, and a local metal detector, the ring was found washed up on the beach two days later, and Ms Carr said she was thankful they never game up.

"I had my two boys Robbie and Hamish in the surf, and when we were jumping over the waves, Robbie grabbed onto my finger and the top third of my ring came off,” she said.

"I couldn't do anything because I had Hamish on my hip, and the water was up to my knees, and I thought 'wow that's it, it's gone' because of the power of the waves.”

Ms Carr said she was at first reluctant to report the loss, but decided to talk to lifeguard Will Brighton just in case.

"He said straight away that he had a mate with a really good metal detector, and he said he'd call him and brief him on where it was,” Ms Carr said.

It was two days before Sol with his metal detector was able to get to the beach, Will pointed out where she was, and Sol knew exactly where to look.

"It took him three minutes. On the first hole he dug was a bobby pin, the next a bit of iron, and the next one there was the ring,” she said.

"Will called me again and I was downtown, and it was such good news.

"We were so grateful, I was not expecting to get it back.”

Ms Carr, who had been holidaying in Yamba from Melbourne each summer since she was born said it was a great example of the small town spirit.

"My grandparents had a farm at Tullymorgan, and we've always come up here - jump in the car and drive here in 18 hours with three kids across the back,” she said.

"Just the way Will really followed it up with Sol and got him to come down I really appreciate it it, it's a small town and very caring so it's lovely.”