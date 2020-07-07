‘Lost the plot’: Champ slams title rival

UFC Fight Island has officially had its first showdown — with Australian UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski slamming Max Holloway in a pre-bout war of words.

Australian UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski has slammed rival Max Holloway, branding the Hawaiian legend a "sore loser" who remains upset with losing his title to the Aussie underdog.

After taking the UFC featherweight title from Holloway last December in a shock upset, Volkanovski is now readying for their hyped rematch at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi this Sunday (AEST).

Despite the 31-year-old Wollongong native scoring a unanimous points win in the UFC 245 blockbuster - with one judges giving him all five rounds, and two more three rounds - Holloway, six months on, still believes he won.

Wollongong fighter Alex Volkanovski lands an early jab ahead of his title rematch against Max Holloway. Picture: Toby Zerna

Even this week, the man regarded by many as the greatest UFC featherweight of all time has maintained in media interviews that he was the better fighter against Volkanovski.

To which the new champ says what?

"I think he's quite salty about the whole thing to be honest," the Aussie said on Tuesday afternoon from Fight Island.

"It's surprising.

"I didn't think he would be a sore loser but that is my take on it.

"He is sour and salty with how everything is going.

Volkanovski after winning the title. Picture: Richard Dobson

"Which isn't a good look for him.

"I think it's getting to his head to be honest."

Yet Holloway hit back on Wednesday night stating that not only did he still believe he won their first encounter, but stressed it was Volkanovski, not him, who had asked for this Sunday's rematch.

"The guy wanted to fight me (again)," he said. "I guess he's got something to prove.

"The man has a chip on his shoulder.

"He said that he wanted to fight me again and that I deserved it.

"Go back to any interview, I never asked to fight the dude. He wanted to fight me and he got his wish."

On their first encounter, Holloway continued: "The only place he outstruck me was legs.

"But look at strikes to the body, to the head.

"But as a wise man said don't leave that shit to the judges or they'll make you cry.

"And I'm not complaining.

"I never knew it was a crime - or that you're salty - to say you thought you won a fight.

"But I guess it is.

"Thanks for that knowledge."

Elsewhere, Volkanovski also suggested Holloway was "losing the plot" when it came to his take on the first fight, including that the Australia's barrage of leg kicks had no impact.

"This whole narrative about the leg kicks not working, I thought 'what are you playing at?" the Aussie continued. "Obviously it isn't true.

"So maybe he's playing the game. Because there are people out there believing his shit.

"I think I even heard him saying something about the commentary being biased for me - I was blown away by that.

"I don't know if you've been on social media but everyone is saying the complete opposite.

"I believe they were biased towards him, which is why there are so many people who think it was a close fight."

Yet Holloway also doubled down on the leg kicks narrative himself, saying of an earlier blockbuster fight with Jose Aldo: "I got kicked 20 times and I don't know what would come first, the vaccine for this COVID or me being able to walk.

"But Alex? He kicked me 80 times and I went out to party and danced the night away."

Later in his own interview with Australian journalists, Volkanovski continued: "It's funny, Max talks about me point punching and karate point punching.

"All this crazy talk.

"I don't know where he is going with all that.

"The whole fight the commentators were talking about how I was trying to take his head off. Am I going to gas because of the power I'm putting behind my punches while he does his pitter patter punches he's known for.

"He's known for being a volume puncher.

"So I don't know where he is going with this whole narrative.

"Maybe in isolation he is losing the plot."

Originally published as 'Lost the plot': Aussie UFC champ slams title rival