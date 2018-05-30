'Lost without you': Murder accused leaves tribute to victim

ACCUSED: Sharon Graham was taken into custody on Tuesday.

ACCUSED: Sharon Graham was taken into custody on Tuesday. Patrick Woods

A WOMAN accused of murdering Bruce Saunders left a tribute on his funeral notice, lamenting the loss of a "beautiful man".

Mr Saunders' ex-girlfriend Sharon Graham, along with his friends Gregory Lee Roser and Peter John Koenig were arrested for the Nambour man's murder on Tuesday.

The trio were charged with murder and perverting the course of justice after Mr Saunders was killed in a woodchipper while clearing trees at a Goomboorian property in November last year.

In his funeral notice on the Browns Funerals website, Ms Graham wrote that he treated her "like gold".

The accused were also reportedly comforted by Mr Saunders' only son at his funeral.

"Today is the saddest day to say by goodbyes to a beautiful man Bruce," she wrote.

"I'm so lost without you Bruce.

"No words can say what I'm feeling. Will always have you in my thoughts and heart."

In February, police announced the incident was being treated as suspicious with information about Mr Saunders' finances provided just days after the death sparking further investigation.

Detectives now allege Ms Graham "counselled" her two lovers and co-accused to murder Mr Saunders with the money she stood to gain the motivating factor.

Ms Graham still lives in Mr Saunders' Coast home and was arrested yesterday while driving his car from New South Wales to Queensland after visiting a friend.

Mr Koenig and Mr Roser were with Mr Saunders when he died and made the call to emergency services, while Ms Graham was out with the property owner. The owner of the property was not involved in what transpired, police say.

Lawyers for Mr Koenig and Mr Roser on Tuesday indicated the pair would fight the charges.

The three will appear before the Maroochydore Magistrates Court again on August 3 for a committal mention.

Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford of Wide Bay Police thanked the family of Mr Saunders for their cooperation praised the Crime Stoppers anonymous call centre.

He said without community members coming forward a lot of crime wouldn't be solved.