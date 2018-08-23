Entertainment
Lot of laughs and live music to be had this weekend
Tonight
- Kenny Slide, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Yamba Is About To Go Wild, Stand Up Comedy, from 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
Friday
- Kenny Slide, from 7pm, Harwood Hotel.
- The Mad Hata's, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Hayley Grace Duo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Secret Squirrel, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Money Shot, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Ford Brothers, 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- The Wedding Singer, 7.30pm, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
- Adam Brown, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Isaac Frankham Duo, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Darren Jackson, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Evolution, Crown Hotel Grafton.
- Double Shot, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- The Wedding Singer, 7.30pm, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
- Ford Brothers, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Super Straight Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Mason Rack Band, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Matt Devitt Band, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Salt & Steel, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- The Wedding Singer 2pm, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming Soon
- August 31: Ian Moss, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- August 31: The Deep End featuring Butcher, Slam, Lokeey, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- August 31: Pablo Blitzer, Naked Bean South Grafton.
- August 31: Dean Dee, Yamba Bowling Club.
- September 1: Bethanie Jolly and Peter Hunt, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- September 1: A New Dawn Spring Jam featuring Violent Sun, Throwing Sushi and Cafe Enema, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- September 7: Mistram, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- September 8: Incoming, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- September 9: Songo d'Italia, Christ Church Cathedral Grafton
- September 15: Chris Flaskas, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- September 15: Seraphim Trio, Clarence Valley Conservatorium Grafton.
- September 22: Nicks: the sound of Stevie, Grafton District Services Club.
- September 23: Yamba Food Truck Festival, Yamba Golf Club.
- September 29: Electric Lemonade, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- September 30: Fiona Boyes, Pacific Hotel Yamba.