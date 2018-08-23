Menu
North Coast outfit Mason Rack band returns to the Clarence this weekend with a gig at Grafton's Village Green Hotel.
Entertainment

Lot of laughs and live music to be had this weekend

Lesley Apps
by
23rd Aug 2018 6:30 PM

Tonight

  • Kenny Slide, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Yamba Is About To Go Wild, Stand Up Comedy, from 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.

Friday

  • Kenny Slide, from 7pm, Harwood Hotel.
  • The Mad Hata's, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Hayley Grace Duo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Secret Squirrel, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Money Shot, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Ford Brothers, 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • The Wedding Singer, 7.30pm, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
  • Adam Brown, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Isaac Frankham Duo, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Darren Jackson, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Evolution, Crown Hotel Grafton.
  • Double Shot, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • The Wedding Singer, 7.30pm, Criterion Theatre Grafton.
  • Ford Brothers, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Super Straight Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Mason Rack Band, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Matt Devitt Band, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Salt & Steel, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • The Wedding Singer 2pm, Criterion Theatre Grafton.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • August 31: Ian Moss, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • August 31: The Deep End featuring Butcher, Slam, Lokeey, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • August 31: Pablo Blitzer, Naked Bean South Grafton.
  • August 31: Dean Dee, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • September 1: Bethanie Jolly and Peter Hunt, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • September 1: A New Dawn Spring Jam featuring Violent Sun, Throwing Sushi and Cafe Enema, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • September 7: Mistram, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • September 8: Incoming, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • September 9: Songo d'Italia, Christ Church Cathedral Grafton
  • September 15: Chris Flaskas, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • September 15: Seraphim Trio, Clarence Valley Conservatorium Grafton.
  • September 22: Nicks: the sound of Stevie, Grafton District Services Club.
  • September 23: Yamba Food Truck Festival, Yamba Golf Club.
  • September 29: Electric Lemonade, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • September 30: Fiona Boyes, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
