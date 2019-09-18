Lottery jackpots to record-breaking $150 million

READY TO WIN: Brigitte Cameron and Kelly Spek from Grafton Lotto Plus Newsagency can't wait for Powerball .

READY TO WIN: Brigitte Cameron and Kelly Spek from Grafton Lotto Plus Newsagency can't wait for Powerball . Kathryn Lewis

A RECORD $150 million jackpot today has led to a huge spike in people walking through the doors of Clarence newsagents.

"Everyone gets excited for a big jackpot,” Kelly Spek from Grafton Lotto Plus Newsagency said.

The jackpot, that has got many reaching into their pockets to nab the chance of a portion of the prize, comes after no-one won division in last Thursday's $100 million draw.

This means Powerball jackpotted for the eighth week in a row resulting in the huge $150 million prize.

Lotto spokeswoman Bronnie Spencer said there are different types of Powerball entries.

"The chances of winning division one in Powerball with a single-game entry are about 1-in-134 million, but it's important to note, players hold more than one game on their ticket and this increases their chances of winning,” she said.

"For example, the chances of winning Powerball with a common 12-game entry is about 1-in-11 million.

"The Sydney woman who currently holds the record for being Australia's biggest individual lottery winner, after scoring $107 million in January, won division one with this exact entry type.”

Grafton Lotto Plus staff have their fingers crossed one of their customers takes home the prize.