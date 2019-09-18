Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY TO WIN: Brigitte Cameron and Kelly Spek from Grafton Lotto Plus Newsagency can't wait for Powerball .
READY TO WIN: Brigitte Cameron and Kelly Spek from Grafton Lotto Plus Newsagency can't wait for Powerball . Kathryn Lewis
News

Lottery jackpots to record-breaking $150 million

18th Sep 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RECORD $150 million jackpot today has led to a huge spike in people walking through the doors of Clarence newsagents.

"Everyone gets excited for a big jackpot,” Kelly Spek from Grafton Lotto Plus Newsagency said.

The jackpot, that has got many reaching into their pockets to nab the chance of a portion of the prize, comes after no-one won division in last Thursday's $100 million draw.

This means Powerball jackpotted for the eighth week in a row resulting in the huge $150 million prize.

Lotto spokeswoman Bronnie Spencer said there are different types of Powerball entries.

"The chances of winning division one in Powerball with a single-game entry are about 1-in-134 million, but it's important to note, players hold more than one game on their ticket and this increases their chances of winning,” she said.

"For example, the chances of winning Powerball with a common 12-game entry is about 1-in-11 million.

"The Sydney woman who currently holds the record for being Australia's biggest individual lottery winner, after scoring $107 million in January, won division one with this exact entry type.”

Grafton Lotto Plus staff have their fingers crossed one of their customers takes home the prize.

lottery lotto newsagent powerball jackpot the lott
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Super siblings share spelling spoils

    premium_icon Super siblings share spelling spoils

    News Sharing spelling on the way to soccer gets brothers a ticket to state finals in Sydney

    Ahoy! Notorious ship a sight for land-lubbers

    premium_icon Ahoy! Notorious ship a sight for land-lubbers

    News Replica Caravelle only of its kind in southern hemisphere

    Why these Valley students refuse to back down

    premium_icon Why these Valley students refuse to back down

    Environment Young activists are walking out of school

    Fear factor: Defibrillators are not saving lives they should

    Fear factor: Defibrillators are not saving lives they should

    News "People are frightened of them” Why defibrillators aren't used.