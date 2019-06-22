Lottery win no joke for Yamba couple

A Yamba couple have revealed they joked about winning the lottery just hours before discovering they'd scored $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries.

After a quick check of a Facebook post, they realised tha their joke might actually come true.

A quick trip to the newsagent, and the pair discovered they'd won the guaranteed 1st Prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1356, drawn Tuesday June 18.

Confirming their life-changing discovery with Lotteries, the couple said they'd just checked their ticket at the newsagency.

"Oh my god!” the woman cried with joy.

"Thank you! Words just can't describe how I'm feeling right now.

"This couldn't have come at a better time. I'm so emotional! I can't even think! I really can't think!

"My partner and I have been playing for a long time and yesterday we saw on Facebook that someone who purchased a ticket at the newsagency we go to had won $200,000.

"We joked that maybe it was us and I asked my partner where he'd want to buy a home if it was us.

"Then this morning we walk into the newsagency to check our ticket and it was us!”

The ecstatic couple revealed they'd stick to their plans and would no longer have to joke about having their very own abode.

"We're going to put it towards a new home!” she exclaimed.

"We're really hoping this is the beginning of a run of good luck for us!”

The happy couple, who wish to remain anonymous, purchased their winning entry at Yamba Fair Newsagency

Owner Wayne Court said the win had generated plenty of excitement in Yamba.

"It's been a couple of years since we've sold a big winning entry so this is great news for us!” he exclaimed.

"People are really excited, it's generated a lot of hype in the town.

"Congratulations to the winners! We hope they make the most of their prize and really enjoy it.”