Loud awakening for South Grafton residents

RESIDENTS in South Grafton were startled awake last night by the sound of what one resident described as "like a bomb going off”.

According to a post on the Clarence Valley - Buy Swap Sell Facebook page, a silver sedan had been driving at excessive speeds when it lost control and hit a power pole near the corner of McFarlane St and Abelia Way.

One resident said the front end of the car was missing and the power pole was snapped.

Residents close to the scene heard the loud crash of the car hitting the pole while many others lost power. The Buy Swap and Sell page had a post about the power outage at 11.30pm.

Another resident posted a message she received from Essential Energy which advised a motor vehicle hit a pole, causing the power outage.

Residents said the driver was able to get out of the car and was taken to hospital in polic custody.

Power was restored by about 12.30am today.

Coffs/Clarence Police District were unavailable for comment.

The Daily Examiner has contacted Essential Energy for comment.

Anyone with information about this event can contact The Daily Examiner on 6643 0500.