Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG HUGS: Andrew and Henry Badgery share a moment after Henry got off the plane at Sunshine Coast Airport.
BIG HUGS: Andrew and Henry Badgery share a moment after Henry got off the plane at Sunshine Coast Airport. Matty Holdsworth
News

LOVE ACTUALLY: Struggling farmer reunited with son

Matty Holdsworth
by
24th Dec 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S been a long year of battling for Tamworth farmer Andrew Badgery but for now, the struggles of drought can go on the back burner.

For the next week, it is family time, enjoying the world-class luxuries of a Noosa rental property.

On Saturday, Mr Badgery was reunited with his eldest son Henry, who flew in from Sydney to Sunshine Coast Airport.

The father and son shared a hug and laugh before waiting for his bags.

"We are in the midst of a horrendous drought, so coming here will wash the worries away," Mr Badgery said. "It's disappointing that we haven't had Federal help, we have a lot of friends doing it very tough.

"Tens of millions of livestock are having to be fed by hand.

"It's the worst drought in history and this will be a nice respite."

The Badgerys plan to soak up the warm weather and bask in the beaches.

"We love the weather. I go surfing and it's just magical," Mr Badgery said.

"We will have a big seafood platter on Christmas Day and just relax.

"Maybe play some tennis and definitely go to the beach."

christmas holiday love actually noosa reunion sunshine coast sunshine coast airport tamworth
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Council's big decisions of 2018

    premium_icon Council's big decisions of 2018

    Council News It's been a big year of big decisions at Clarence Valley Council

    Police abandon 'scary' pursuit as ute drives at oncoming cars

    premium_icon Police abandon 'scary' pursuit as ute drives at oncoming...

    Crime Police chase abandoned after crim uses oncoming lanes to escape

    Candidates differ over coal and carbon for power prices

    premium_icon Candidates differ over coal and carbon for power prices

    Politics Cansdell and Clancy take differing view of zero carbon plan

    Bush Christmas makes its presents felt out west

    premium_icon Bush Christmas makes its presents felt out west

    News Hundreds helped from Clarence campaign

    Local Partners