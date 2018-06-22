Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former reality TV star Sophie Gradon has died at the age of 32
Former reality TV star Sophie Gradon has died at the age of 32
TV

Love Island star’s shock death stuns fans

by Staff Writer
22nd Jun 2018 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM

FORMER British reality TV star Sophie Gradon has died aged just 32.

The ex-Miss Great Britain, who starred in the British series of Love Island in 2016, was found dead at a home near Newcastle, in England's north-east.

The bubbly star was a hit with fans, who posted of their shock over her death on social media.

Gradon caused a stir on British TV when she became one half of Love Island's first same-sex couple after coupling up with Katie Salmon.

 

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

The day before her death, she posted a smiling photo with a caption advertising a new underwear range.

A police spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At about 8.27pm yesterday (June 20) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner."

Happy Birthday Baby 🎂💖

A post shared by Sophie Gradon (@sophiegradon) on

Gradon's boyfriend Aaron Armstrong posted an emotional tribute to the star, saying: "I will never forget that smile."

He added: "I love you so much baby you're my world forever and always".

The tragic star's last social media post has since been revealed, with Gradon having written a caring message to a pal on Facebook, The Sun reported.

Replying to her ill friend's comment on social media, Sophie write: "Hope you're feeling a bit better soon!!!"

Fans and reality TV stars took to Twitter to pay tribute to Gradon and express their devastation.

 

If you are experiencing mental health issues or suicidal feelings contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, BeyondBlue 1300 224 636, Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 or Headspace on 1800 650 890. If it is an emergency call 000.

editors picks love island reality tv sophie gradon suicide uk

Top Stories

    ULMARRA BLACK SPOT: 'No more excuses'

    premium_icon ULMARRA BLACK SPOT: 'No more excuses'

    News "They are shocked, they hear brakes at night and are terrified. They're living in fear.”

    When will our luck run out at Ulmarra's dangerous corner?

    premium_icon When will our luck run out at Ulmarra's dangerous corner?

    Opinion Ulmarra's luck is running out as another truck crashes into a house

    Historian proves Coutts was a murderer

    premium_icon Historian proves Coutts was a murderer

    Politics Coutts was guilty says historian, but name change not needed

    'Potential to be bigger and better'

    'Potential to be bigger and better'

    News Loved farmers markets tender up for grabs in seaside town

    Local Partners