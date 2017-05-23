25°
Love, lies and leading ladies in extraordinary free concert

23rd May 2017 8:30 AM
DOUBLE ACT: Catherine Britt and Amber Lawrence are touring together.
DOUBLE ACT: Catherine Britt and Amber Lawrence are touring together.

THE Love and Lies tour brings together two of Australia's award winning and leading female country singer-songwriters, Amber Lawrence and Catherine Britt, with special guest opener Fanny Lumsden.

The new leading ladies of country will perform their own sets and join each other on stage for special duets and collaborations in a two-hour show that will have you embrace their cheeky wit, sassy style and award winning songwriting, taking you on a musical and lyrical journey through all the emotions, from laughter to tears.

Releasing her fifth studio album Happy Ever After in September 2016, Golden Guitar winner (2015) and CMC Female Artist of the Year (2015/2016) Amber Lawrence has risen to the top of the charts and country music in Australia not only through her amazing talent, but also through sheer determination - she is often referred to as one of the hardest working artists in the industry. Over the course of her career, Amber has received no fewer than 10 major awards, performed more than 300 free school concerts, toured the country relentlessly and performed at all the major festivals. She is an ambassador for Cruisin' Country, DefenceCare, the Stroke Foundation, and recently featured in the Weetbix and New South Wales Rural Fire Service campaigns. Always spreading her wings, Amber launched her weekly country radio program Amber Nights on iHeartRadio in October 2016.

Catherine Britt has a voice that instantly gets your attention and holds you while you experience her craftsmanship as a singer, songwriter and storyteller. By the age of 14, Catherine had released her debut EP and thereafter spent six years in Nashville, where she toured relentlessly and reached the Top 40 Country Billboard chart and to this day is the youngest artist to perform at the famous Grand Ole Opry at age 17.

Catherine has released five studio albums and a "best of" and has received the honours of 2017 Vocal Collaboration of the Year Golden Guitar, 2009, 2013 and 2016 CMAA Golden Guitar Female Artist of the Year, 2012 CMAA Golden Guitar Single of the Year, as well as APRA Award and CMC Artist of the Year nominations. Every one of Catherine's six albums has been nominated for an ARIA Award for Best Country Album, which is the first for any Australian Country artist.

In 2010, Catherine was presented with the coveted CMA Global Artist of the Year award.

She has performed and recorded with the likes of Kasey Chambers, Paul Kelly, Sir Elton John, Don McLean, Chris Isaak, Brooks and Dunn, Alan Jackson, Guy Clark and Keith Urban to name a few.

Catherine has also hosted ABC Saturday Night Country, CMC's Alt Country program and is now the managing editor and owner of Australia's only roots music magazine - Rhythms.

Opening the show is special guest Fanny Lumsden, who is "a breath of fresh country air" according to Rolling Stone Magazine and has been coined "Australia's answer to Americana" by Rhythms Magazine. She won the the 2017 New Talent of the Year Golden Guitar just weeks ago and her debut album, Small Town Big Shot, came in at #6 on the Country ARIA Chart, #15 on the AIR Chart and has gained critical acclaim along with reaching #1 on the CMC chart for three weeks, a nomination for CMC New Oz Artist of the Year, and a sold out Country Halls Tour.

Don't miss the extraordinary free concert at the South Grafton Ex-Services Club on Friday, May 26.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  whatson

