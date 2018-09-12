Inside bizarre love triangle stabbing frenzy

DAVID Charles Brown thought his former partner was having an affair with his younger brother Colin two years ago.

So he turned up at her doorstep, pulled a hunting knife from his pants and plunged the blade repeatedly into his brother and a mate on August 10, 2016.

"I'm going to kill you," Brown was heard to say.

Brown walked from the frenzied attack which left a man in a pile of his own blood just after 10pm as emergency services raced to the suburban Latrobe Ave home in Helensvale.

Police walk David Charles Brown to the Southport Watchhouse.

The "old lag" was on the run for about two weeks before he was picked up at a bank in Surfers Paradise. He's been behind bars ever since.

Yesterday, Brown, now 53, pleaded guilty to acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and wounding among other charges in relation to the "disturbing attack" at the Southport District Court.

His co-accused Mark Raymond Jenner, 59, also pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling with intent by break at night while armed in company.

The court heard Brown had threatened to tie up his former partner Michelle Peat and "bash her" in the days before the love triangle attack.

On the day of the stabbing, Brown told friends he suspected his younger brother Colin was having an affair with Ms Peat as he drank at Jenner's house.

After a few hours and about "four or five glasses of wine" Brown and Jenner arrived at Ms Peat's home where she was enjoying a meal with Colin, who had been helping with home renovations, and friend Patrick Russ.

Jenner stood behind Brown with two long necks of beer, apparently oblivious to the violence about to unfold as burst into the home.

Brown stabbed Colin in the right shoulder and Mr Russ multiple times in the forearm and chest.

The court heard Mr Russ said "I love you bro, what are you doing this for?" as he was attacked.

Brown told Jenner "just hit him, just hit him" and he was heard saying "I'm going to kill you".

Ms Peat called police as she stood in the kitchen, watching the violence from about 3m away.

Paramedics arrived minutes later to find Mr Russ in a critical condition lying in his own blood.

Colin had run from the home and Jenner was found soaked in blood and hiding in a bush in a neighbouring yard.

When police asked if Jenner was involved he replied: "If people say I was I guess I'll just have to cop it."

Yesterday, Judge Paul Smith said: "the Crown submits the offending here is serious and disturbing, one person nearly died here," Judge Smith said.

Judge Smith sentenced Brown to seven years behind bars and declared him a serious violent offender. The 749 days Brown had spent behind bars was counted as time already served.

Jenner was sentenced to three years in prison wholly suspended after four months.