‘Love you brother’: Support for teen stabbed at hotel
MESSAGES of support for a teenager critically injured in a brawl in Brisbane's CBD on Australia Day have been posted to social media.
Kane Alexanderson, 18, suffered serious chest wounds in the fight which occurred in the lobby of the iStay river City in Albert St about 9.20pm on Sunday.
Eight people followed residents through the door, and then a fight broke out in a room, leaving Alexanderson and two other teenagers with stab wounds.
Alexanderson required urgent on-scene medical treatment and was rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.
Another boy was left with significant facial injuries, and a third suffered wounds to his abdomen and shoulder.
"Love you brother word hope you pull thru Kane Alexanderson, my support and loves there bro," friend Zac said on Facebook.
Renee Guppy said she hoped he pulled through this.
"Sending my thoughts and prayers to you and your family," she said.
Jayden Symons-Faumui said he was praying for his friend. "Your (sic) a soldier, you'll make it through this my brother got you till the end we gon get through this," he said.
Police investigations are continuing.