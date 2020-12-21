‘Love you princess’: Mum’s plea as girl hit by car fights for life

A Queensland family have been left devastated after their little girl was left fighting for life after she was struck by a car just five days before Christmas.

Luna Matenga was hit by a car at Ormeau on the Gold Coast yesterday while crossing Goldmine Road.

Police said initial investigations indicate she crossed the road in between two parked vehicles and was hit by a Toyota Corolla which was travelling northbound.

Luna Matenga remain in ICU after being struck by a car.

She was rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital where she remains in the Intensive Care Unit after an off-duty registered nurse started CPR straight away at the scene.

The driver of the Corolla was not injured.

Luna's mother Jessica Feeney has asked everyone to keep the three-year-old in their prayers.

"Today is a new day, she's made it through day 1 of hell," she wrote on social media.

"Let's go my baby! Let's keep praying! We feel the whole world is behind her and she is feeling this energy! She is fighting and not giving up! Let's get through another day my baby!

The family of Luna Matenga have asked the community to send their prayers for the little girl. Picture: @jessicafeeney via Instagram

"Day by day … I love you princess and loosing (sic) you isn't an option!"

Ms Feeney said Luna was having an MRI today to determine the severity of her injuries.

"She is off to have a MRI. One of the most important tests to see if her spinal cord is damaged, we can deal with a break but not a damaged spinal cord!

"We are not giving up or leaving her side! Positive prayers and energy will send waves to her. She needs everyone's help, we all do! "

Luna Matenga is fighting for her life after she was struck by a car.

The community have rallied around the little girl, sharing well wishes with the family.

"I will pray everyday until she has fully recovered. Go Luna, you have got this girl!!! Keep fighting," one wrote on social media.

"We're all behind you darling Lu, you're one strong little lady. Praying for you all," said another.

Originally published as 'Love you princess': Mum's plea as girl hit by car fights for life