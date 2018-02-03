Lover Legs ready to go distance for Henley

HOMECOMING: Co-trainer Fleur Henley (right) with Lover Legs and co-owner Jack Bridges, formerly of Grafton and visiting from Rozelle for the race.

MDN HCP: Lover Legs is a stayer in the making but a number of factors could conspire to rain on his parade at Clarence River Jockey Club today.

Grafton trainer Scott Henley is confident the three-year-old gelding will prove his potential within six months. But despite likely favouritism in the Kev's Cleaning Service Maiden Handicap over 1610m, he identified a number of factors that could stand in the way of a breakthrough victory on his home track.

"He's potentially going to be a really nice horse in six months,” Henley told The Daily Examiner yesterday.

"The negative for tomorrow is he's a three-year-old carrying three kilos more than anything else in the field, four weeks since his last start, on a wet track.

"But if he can overcome all that, he's right on target to reach his potential. A real nice stayer in the making.”

Lover Legs ($31) ran an eye-catching second to Pixie Hollow in the WWW.BRC.COM.AU Maiden Handicap (1650m) at Doomben last start on January 10.

He enjoys a significant drop in class for today's Sky2 meeting.

"He drops from a city grade to a Sky2, so it is big drop in grade.”

While Lover Legs might be aptly named with a lot to like about his physical ability, Henley quipped that the gelding's potential had nothing to do with what lies between his ears.

"The penny hasn't dropped. He has no idea what he's here for. He's just a big goose.”

Lover Legs will jump in race three at 3.13pm.

The Henley stable also had Youngstown pencilled in for the Phil Lloyd Earthmoving/Tableland Timbers Benchmark 55 Handicap over 1610m at 3.53pm. But Henley has rubbed out the three-year-old chestnut filly, preferring to wait out the wet weather and aim at the Class 1 and Maiden Plate when racing returns to Grafton in five days.

"Too much rain for her,” Henley said.

"She likes the track much firmer.”