Lovers of all things lunar head to library for moon safari

MOON SAFARI: Steve Fletcher (far left) with senior library officer Jane Kreis (second left) and the moon loving public at the presentation. Tim Jarrett

THOSE with an appetite for all things lunar were in for a treat at Grafton Library on Saturday.

Tracking the Apollo 11 mission from terrestrial lift off all the way to the moon and back, secretary of the Clarence Valley Astronomical Society Steve Fletcher, presented amazing vision from the first lunar landing.

Mr Fletcher said he enjoyed sharing his passion for space with others and it was why he was giving the presentation to an eager audience. His enthusiasm for the moon landing was obvious as he began talking about watching it as a young boy.

"From the time that I witnessed the Gemini projects and then the moon landing, I was hooked.” he said.

"On the day of the moon landing, my parents let me have the day off so I could watch it on television. ”

"I spent the day lying on my lounge room floor with my elbows on the carpet and my face was just glued to the TV.”

The presentation was part of worldwide celebrations of the anniversary of the first moon landing, something Mr Fletcher said was so important to so many people across the world and of course the United States.

"There were over 400 000 people working on that project and they spent hundreds of billions of dollars on it, which flowed throughout the country. Not only that, scientifically they shot forward at an incredible pace.”