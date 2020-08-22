‘Loving father’ electrocuted on the job

Jarrod Fox welcomed the youngest of his two sons just five weeks ago, but this week he was tragically killed while providing for his young family.

A Melbourne father didn't make it home from work this week after he was electrocuted under a house in the city's east, leaving behind his wife and two young sons.

Jarrod Fox, 37, was a self-employed electrician "who lived and worked for his two young sons" according to his family.

One of those sons was only born five weeks ago.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jarrod was working underneath a house at Croydon when it's believed he was electrocuted.

The owner of the house went to check on him after not hearing anything for a while, finding him cold and unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics about 3.30pm.

Jarrod Fox, right, with sons Archer, 2, and Jasper, five weeks. Mr Fox was electrocuted and died at work on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied.

WorkSafe Victoria is investigating and said 47 people have died at work in the state this year, three more than this time last year.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Jarrod's sister Erin with the hope of creating a trust account for his fiancee Charmaine, two-year-old son Archer and five-week-old Jasper.

"A loving father lost his life out working his trade for his family," Erin wrote on the fundraiser.

She said her brother "was a gentle and kind, honest dad" and a "happy and content soul".

"Our thoughts and efforts are now to support Jasper, Archer and Charmaine and establish funds for their future in his memory," Erin wrote.

The fundraiser has attracted more than 1000 donors.

"Being a tradie myself with young kids, my family's hearts and prayers go out to his wife and kids at this time," wrote one donor.

"A more decent guy, you will not meet; always willing to help and with a smile on his face," wrote a construction company that donated several thousand dollars.

"RIP mate," read one donation that appeared to come from Victorian CFMMEU secretary John Setka.

The fundraiser is now more than two-thirds of the way to its $150,000 goal.

