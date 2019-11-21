Loving Life FM links hearts for the future

LOVING Life FM has a 'better music and more of it' guarantee. Now they're determined to add a promise of 'further afield'.

Linked Hearts Week is aimed at raising much-needed funds to plan for the future, including improved transmission to the region.

The community radio station launched its campaign this week to coincide with 20 years of community engagement with its listeners in the Clarence Valley.

Loving Life FM president Ken Tucker, who was recently re-elected for a fifth term, said the target was to raise $25,000 over the next four months to purchase new digital equipment, including a more powerful transmitter. He's asking you to pitch in with "$25 for '25".

"It's a celebration of the last 20 years and looking forward for the next five," Mr Tucker said.

"To cover those scratchy areas of reception, we need more transmission power to the edges of the footprint we currently serve.

"Going down to Coffs for example it's the range as you get to Halfway Creek. Up the Valley it's pretty good towards Lawrence. But we're only operating at about half our licensed capacity, and we need a transmitter that's not operating at full strength so it doesn't burn out so we can serve those areas better.

"People in our survey work have commented that they like our music mix, and we'd like more people to listen to it obviously.

"People would like to be able to get good reception. If we had a better transmitter that would help a lot."

This Saturday the station is holding a meet and greet at Grafton Shoppingworld where listeners can chat to Kick Start Your Day With Damo host Damien Fisher and Total Country host Peter Johnston from 9am to 1pm. Johnston will also perform with popular local group Double Trouble.

John Warren and Peter Johnston from popular local group Double Trouble will perform at Grafton Shoppingworld from 10am on Saturday, November 23 as part of Loving Life FM's Linked Hearts Week.

Supporting them will be Mitch Reynolds (Living Proof) previewing original songs from his soon-to-be released CD Jindabyne Lady, and Loving Life's SCRAM Foundation scholarship winner, Tatiana Fenton.

Over the past six years, Loving Life FM has provided scholarships and internships to young singers, songwriters and IT specialists, providing performance opportunities and studio recording sessions to showcase their talents to a wider audience.

STEPPING UP ITS NEWS COVERAGE

AS A MEDIA outlet with nine locally based editorial staff, The Daily Examiner is serious about providing the latest information and being on location for major news events as they unfold in the Clarence Valley.

With no full time presence from the TV networks or the taxpayer funded ABC, we play a vital role in keeping the community informed.

However, Loving Life FM is stepping up to the plate to give the community broader local news coverage with its renewed aim to provide its audience with news and informed debate.

Meet Loving Life FM presenter Damien Fisher at Grafton Shoppingworld on Saturday, November 23 as part of Loving Life FM's Linked Hearts Week.

This year the Grafton-based community radio station introduced breakfast show Kick Start Your Day With Damo, hosted by experienced radio presenter Damien Fisher.

Damo's show includes regular interviews with our local members of parliament, Clarence Valley Council, police and myself (every Friday morning after 8am) to keep a finger on the pulse on the latest issues affecting the Valley. The Daily Examiner also records daily headlines to be broadcast on the program each morning and the audio of our weekly video segment Behind The Sports Desk.

The station also has a strong support base for its Total Country show, hosted by Peter Johnston and dedicated to playing country music.

However, the community-funded station's current technology inhibits its ability to increase its reach across digital platforms during community emergencies. According to Mr Tucker this will be one of the bi-products of their Linked Hearts campaign to raise $25,000 in four months.

"We recently did a market research visit to 40 other radio stations in rural and regional parts of three states in Australia, and we found that those who were thinking of the new digital future probably prepared better for their listeners to be serviced," Mr Tucker said.

"Especially as we have generational change. These days people are moving towards personal devices for their audio as well as their news. We are wanting to be able to be sure that whether it's social media or streaming or podcasting that we have people who are trained, and people have those skills to address the new platforms.

"This is the focus for this week, just to raise funds. We'll keep track of how we're heading towards that target. It doesn't necessarily have to happen in this week, we're looking to the next four months to have the community's support."

I can personally attest that Mr Tucker and the team truly have the community's best interests at heart. This is why it is vital the community supports their call out by forking out $25 for 2025.

<< Click here for more details on how to donate to Loving Life FM >>