LOW ACT: Thieves destroy preschool stall, steal earnings

HEART BROKEN: Staff and students from The Channon Preschool were left devastated after thieves stole from their stall on Sunday night. Contributed

THE Channon community has rallied together to support the local preschool after thieves destroyed their roadside stall and took their earnings.

The Channon Preschool Stall's specially built money box, a converted gas cylinder that was painted up by a local, was forcibly removed on Sunday night, taking a chunk of the wooden bench with it.

"We have a stall and people from the community, when they have excess produce, pop the food in there, or vegetables, whatever they have, eggs and things like that, and we just sell them to help fundraise for our community preschool," president of The Channon Preschool committee Erin Greedy explained.

"We rely on our fundraisers and things like that to keep the preschool going."

Stocked by the kindness of The Channon community and preschool, the stall sells seedlings potted up by the children, to lemons, grapefruits, oranges and eggs.

Located just above the preschool on Mill Street, the stall is a proud part of the community, with locals banding together following the incident.

"A few people (have donated) $20 or (are) giving us a hand," Ms Greedy said.

"Another gentleman, Craig, he has offered to go down and fix it up, he's going to go down and check it out today, and he'll repair the stall for us."

It is unknown how much the stall has raised over the past few months, but it is the value behind the support of locals that is of the most importance.

"It's not massive but it's enough to keep us going," Ms Greedy said.

"Anyone that's ever going to The Channon, just do that little extra two second drive and go and buy something from the stall.

"We're not a sob story, but we just really love our community."