'Low chance of decent rain until 2019' forecasters warn

SHOWERS: The Mackay and Townsville areas are the only parts of the state likely to see any rain today, and only between 1-5mm according to the Bureau of Meteorology forecasters.

FARMERS desperate for a reprieve from the dry weather won't be seeing any significant rain for at least the next three months, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

With most of Australia currently suffering through crippling drought, many were hoping the arrival of spring would see the arrival of some wet weather after an unseasonably dry winter.

But the news is not good, with no immediate signs of decent rain on the horizon.

Adam Blazak, a meteorologist with the Bureau of Meteorology, said it was unlikely there would be any major rain events in the months leading up to New Year.

"With the drier than average end to the year, that is translating to a low chance of recovery for the drought affected area of Australia, and certainly for the Capricornia area as well," he said.

"There is still a chance that there may be one or two lucky people that get a really heavy shower or thunderstorm.

"They may pick up some significant or semi useful rainfall, but on the broader scale, it doesn't look like there is going to be a lot of lucky people in that situation."

If there are to be any showers, Mr Blazac said they most likely would not be inland.

"If we do see any showers, it will be very much along the coastal fringe and not go inland," he said.

With drier and warmer than average conditions throughout winter, the Bureau predicts most parts of Queensland will experience higher than normal temperatures moving through spring.

Towns like Blackwater, Emerald, Rolleston, Springsure, Clermont and Baralaba can expect a 75 to 80 per cent chance of above median maximum temperatures for October to December.

Mr Blazak said the warmer weather we have been seeing since the start of spring was sticking around, despite some colder weather this week.

"Temperature wise, it looks as though the maximum temperatures may be higher than average between now and December," he said.

"Minimum temperatures seem to be about average for this time of year.

"We did get that cool change that moved through... but things are going to warm up again and then cool down. So it is going to be a very quick change and it is going to be very up and down this week."

Today there'll be a maximum of 26 in Mackay, and a median (50 per cent) chance of morning showers, but if we do see showers it'll be between 0-3mm.

Wednesday has a maximum of 27 forecast, 29 for Thursday and 27 for Friday, with only a slight (20 chance) chance of showers Friday to Sunday.

