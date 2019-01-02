Low cost, walk-in vacccinations come into force

THE culmination of a Clarence Valley pharmacist's role in a campaign to improve vaccination rates in NSW has arrived.

From yesterday, getting vaccinated has become as easy as dropping in to your local chemist shop.

South Grafton pharmacist Michael Troy was one of a number of pharmacists who lobbied the government to make the changes necessary to allow people to walk in off the street for a life-saving jab.

When the NSW Government passed the legislation in November, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis was quick to praise Mr Troy's role in it.

"Michael got in touch with me and put a strong case for qualified pharmacists to be able to administer vaccinations not just for flu but also include diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis shots and measles, mumps, rubella,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"The Government has listened to pharmacists like Michael, it has taken their advice and as a result the change will occur at the beginning of 2019.

"This isn't just good for pharmacies and more convenient for locals, it will also reduce congestion at our often overcrowded local GP surgeries.”

Mr Troy said the convenience of the new arrangements would would lead to better health outcomes.

"It will be a one-step process allowing people to walk into their local pharmacist like they do for a flu shot and have other life-saving vaccinations administered,” he said.

"It should be just a 15-minute visit to the pharmacy. People can see a sign advertising the service and go in and be vaccinated.

"It's going to be a real benefit for public health because it doesn't place obstacles between the public and becoming vaccinated.”

The new rules will allow pharmacists across NSW to join GPs and accredited nurse immunisers in now being able to give a range of injections for anyone over the age of 16.