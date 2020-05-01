Low-octane action ends in charges

NOTHING will deter the Lawrence community from maintaining a leisurely atmosphere within the area. Not even during a police pursuit.

A silver Toyota RAV4 remained parked on the side of the road, believed to be the same vehicle involved in a low speed police pursuit on Lawrence Rd on Thursday night.

Residents were given front-row seats on Thursday night when a vehicle failed to stop for a breath test. However, the driver of the silver RAV4, believed to be from Lawrence, was in no hurry to evade police.

A slow-speed police pursuit from Lawrence to Grafton ensued while witnesses watching the drama creep past their property provided rolling commentary on social media.

"Still going. Slowest chase ever," one resident wrote.

"If you leave now you would still beat it to Grafton," another added.

The low-octane action came to an end 20 minutes later when the vehicle eventually stopped just north of Grafton.

Coffs/Clarence Police have confirmed the woman behind the wheel, believed to be in her 30s, was charged with mid-range PCA and not stopping (pursuit).