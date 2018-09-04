Low sugar prices see producers' confidence drying up

IN HIS lifetime working in the cane industry, Mark Pressler has seen low prices a few times before.

But, he says, things are different this time as growers battle soaring operational costs.

The latest quarterly Rabobank Rural Confidence Survey has found farmers' confidence levels are the lowest since 2006, during the devastating millennium drought.

More than half of farmers surveyed had a pessimistic view on the 12 months ahead and Bundaberg's Mr Pressler was no different.

"We have had low prices in the past, but our input costs have gone through the roof," Mr Pressler said. "I've been in the industry for more than 35 years and we really are staring down the barrel.

"These past five to 10 years have been really hard with costs going up."

He said rain would help, particularly with bringing on the next crop.

Mr Pressler said he'd been "flat out" with harvesting of late, which was normal for this time of year.

Mr Pressler said he'd been "flat out" with harvesting of late, which was normal for this time of year.

The Rabobank survey found 56 per cent of those surveyed expected economic conditions to deteriorate over the next 12 months, significantly up from 35 per cent in the June quarter.

Drought was cited as a key reason conditions were likely to worsen by 89 per cent of people, up from 75 per cent.