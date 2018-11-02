Low volunteer numbers puts festival event on chopping block

RETROFEST attracts the Clarence Valley's most stylish fashionistas, but its place on the Jacaranda Festival calendar could be in jeopardy due to a lack of volunteers.

Dull weather no doubt impacted the mediocre turn-out to the event held on Sunday. However, Jacaranda Festival manager Leah Wallace said there simply was not the manpower to make the event as good as it could be.

"We did the best we could but without the volunteers it's not going to be as good as it could be,” Mrs Wallace said.

"We're severely lacking in volunteers for this year's Jacaranda Festival.

"If we can't find a volunteer to plan it, (Retrofest) will have to go.

"With Prince St Barbers up and running, we'd love to see a beard competition. We'd love to continue to grow it and involve more things. But we need the volunteers to make it happen.”

Showcasing 'retrobilia', vintage cars, a bake-off and crowning the best dressed pin-ups, Retrofest was created in 2014 by milliner Virginia Hundt, who sadly passed away earlier this year.