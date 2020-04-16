Low yield for police despite from coronavirus camping

It's locations like this that keep the campers coming, despite the ban on travel imposed to beat the coronavirus epidemic.

DESPITE persistent police activity to stop campers west of Grafton breaching the State Government's social distancing regulations, there appears to be a low yield on that investment.

The owners of the Mann River Caravan Park, Curtis and Hope Parker, said police patrols came to the region daily to enforce the new social distancing laws on people camping at Cangai and the Lilydale Bridge.

Despite reports of as many as 10 campsites at Lilydale, there was no record of any fines or court attendance notices issued to any of the campers.

"They're out here almost every day," Mr Parker said. "The area around Lilydale was getting absolutely smashed.

"One day there was probably 10 camping sites there."

He said the police had been active moving the campers on, but he said often the campers would depart, only to return when police left the area.

"They can't help themselves," Mr Parker said. "Easter is normally our busiest time. We'd be packed out and there would be people camping at Cangai, Lilydale and the Broadwater."

Mr Parker said nearby residents had been following the regulations.

"We can supply them with most of their needs, including a few beers," he said.

He said his 22-powered sites in the couples campground, the six cabins and two houses, that made up the couple's operation, were largely empty since the coronavirus shutdown began.

"We have a couple of permanents and a worker or two here, but we're empty apart from that," he said.

"It's been dead here for weeks. There's not a lot of passing traffic, but you do see the odd caravan still going past, so there are people moving around."

NSW Police media said police had been busy policing the COVID-19 regulations.

A spokeswoman said it would not have the time to answer specific questions about police operations in the Jackadgery area.

She said a police website contained a list of the police activity and fines issued around the State.

The only activity in the Clarence Valley was police issuing a $1000 fine to 19-year-old man in in Pilot St, Yamba on Tuesday after a disturbance involving a number of youths in a vehicle.

He was also charged with a breach of bail and ordered to appear at Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

His was the only fine or incident listed on the website for the Coffs Clarence command.

Since March 17, police in NSW have issued 66 court attendance notices and 560 PINs for breaches of the Public Health Act.