Lower Clarence areas breaming with fish

Nice 1.8kg Tailor weighed in by Steve McDonald taken off Iluka Beach April 7 on lure. Photo: Iluka Bait and Tackle

Most of the activity during the past week has been concentrated in the lower reaches of the Clarence, although a few boats are testing the offshore grounds.

Bream are biting well everywhere from the breakwalls at the entrance to the Clarence to the water above the quarry at Ilarwill

Best weighed in was the 720g catch taken by Spud Murphy of Iluka who made his catch at the Iluka Bluff

It is several months since Spud weighed in his last fish, and it is good to see him still on the go.

Greg Dickenson is another regular in the columns who weighed in a 710g bream from Shark Bay.

And on the same outing he picked up a whiting of 250g.

Tom Ellis was another who weighed in a bream of 670g, taken on squid at Browns Rocks.

I had a message from my grandson Mar, skippering a tug at Port Hedlands in WA. The bream are on the bite even over there, although the best he could score was 800g.

I’m waiting for him to come home so that we can get into the blackfish, there are still plenty of those on the bite.

Best for the week, was the 1.042kg catch by Noel Johnson of Gulmarrad who fished almost in front of my hose at Oyster Channel.

He will be on his mettle when grandson comes home.

Reports from around the beaches and headlands are very encouraging.

Big tailor are on the bite on all the beaches from Shark Bay to Wooli, although the report from Wooli is that sharks are playing merry hell with anything taken on line.

Whiting are around in good numbers with reports from the beach at Wooli and the 2.509kg catch taken by Greg Dickenson at Shark Bay.

Closer to home, there is a good run of large whiting on Convent beach on the northern side Lovers Point.

Offshore there is a wide range of pelagics with plenty of mackerel and tuna on the bite.

Steve McDonald of Iluka fished off Woody for a mackerel-tuna of 13.200kg, while Alysa Lee picked up her fish of 7.300kg on the southern grounds.

Best Jewish weighed in this week was the 8.2kg catch taken by Doug Sneseby of Woombah who fished northern grounds.

Every week he seems to bring out a new species from the water.

This week’s is the 672g dart taken by Phil Munnwho fished Wooli Beach.

I have caught many dart of beaches here and around my old home in Sydney and although there was not a flesh to each, there was plenty of sport on light gear on the edge of the surf.