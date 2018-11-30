Lower Clarence athletes take home gold

CHAMPIONS: Josh Carige, Gracie McLennan and Layla Cramb all were age champions at the Little Athletics Northern Rivers Multi event at Nambucca Heads.

LITTLE ATHLETICS: While they might be a small club, the Lower Clarence Athletics Club proved they've got what it takes when they sent five athletes to the Northern Rivers Multi held in Nambucca on Sunday, and claimed three age champion medals.

Josh Carige (under-10 boys), Grace McLennan (under-6 girls) and Layla Cramb (under-14 girls) all claimed age champion gold medals, while Tiffany Brien won her individual event in shotput and Holly Sangster won javelin with an impressive throw of 20.7m.

The Lower Clarence Little Athletics Club has recently had a change of the guard at the committee and moved from Maclean to Yamba Public School. New treasurer Aimee Bice said in many ways the club was starting from scratch.

"We've got just more than 30 athletes, some other clubs have more than 140, and the fact that we've got three age champions out of the five athletes we sent was really good,” Bice said.

"The club has a lot less members than we have had in previous years and we're all learning a little bit as we go so it's really pleasing to see these results.

"They're really proud of their results and they're good role models for others who might want to get involved with Little Athletics.”

Bice said the club would have 11 members taking part in the Northern Rivers Zone event this weekend.

"The best of luck to everyone taking part. We are very proud of all of our little athletes and the effort they and their parents put in every week,” Bice said.

Lower Clarence Athletics Club meet on Mondays at 4.30pm at Yamba Public School. For more details visit www.facebook.com/lowerclarencelittleathletics or email at lowerclarencelittleathletics@outlook.com.