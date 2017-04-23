Lower Clarence begins to build history at new home field

HIGH EXPECTATIONS: Lower Clarence captain-coach Dan Randall with players Eathan Kapeen and Ryan Binge ahead of Sunday's home clash against the Cougars.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence first-grade captain-coach Dan Randall said the Magpies have a point to prove in their first home game of the season.

The Magpies will host Casino at Yamba Sports Complex on Sunday determined to prove to the NRRRL, their community and themselves that they have the talent to be competitive.

"Lower really hasn't been one of the top sides in this group for a few years now," he said. "Hopefully we can really shrug that off.

"We want to show them we are a lot better than what a lot of people think. We are proving a point about how good we really can be."

It was a case of new-look side but same-old Magpies in the opening round when they crashed 76-16 to Ballina Seagulls but Randall said his side had improved since.

"We were 100% better in training this week," he said.

"It really takes that first hit-out to know where you need to improve and I think we have done that."

The Magpies had very little possession against Ballina, only getting 11 sets in Seagulls territory, and Randall said it had taken a toll.

"The boys were asked to do a mountain of defensive work in that game and it really showed," he said.

"When we got the ball, we were really good. There is a lot of natural talent in this side and a lot of the boys have experience together which works in our favour. If we get more of the ball than Casino, then we will win the game."

Sunday's game will be the first time in more than 18 months that the Magpies have played on home turf and the occasion is not lost on the club.

"This will be a massive moment," club president Darrin Heron said.

"We had a full year off the fields but the interest from the people never stopped. People would come up to us in the streets every week asking how the boys have done. The community is still invested in this club.

"I think we can build a new legacy. These boys are the ones that can do it."

MAGPIES TEAM

1. Rob Howard, 2. DJ Eamens, 3. Mikey Randall, 4. Andrew Kapeen, 5. Eathan Kapeen, 6. Dan Randall, 7. Brian Quinlan, 8. Ryan Binge, 9. Rhys Walters, 10. Jordan Walker, 11. Alex McMillan, 12. Jirrah Breckenridge, 13. Chris Jones, 14. Paul McDermott

GAME DAY: Lower Clarence Magpies v Casino Cougars at the Yamba League Field on Sunday. Reserve grade kick off at 1pm, first grade at 2.30pm.