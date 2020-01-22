Lower clarence cattery in search of a new life

TIME TO SAY GOODBYE: Angela Nielson is selling Sabai Cattery at James Creek after opening the business in 2009.

AS A little girl, Angela Nielson joined her neighbour at the local animal shelter, where she met her first cat, Smokey, and a love for all creatures great and small quickly grew.

“I love all animals. Cats can be with you all the time, they are great company it doesn’t matter if you’re young and old. You don’t have to get up and walk them,” she said.

Eleven years ago, when the Ballina aged care home she adored working for was swallowed by a large corporation, Ms Nielson decided the time was right to follow the dream she had held onto since she was a little girl.

Unable to find the perfect spot in Ballina Shire, Ms Nielson settled at James Creek, at an idyllic property where she has built Sabai Cattery and the reputation to go alongside it.

“It’s more than just a business. You’ve got their animals interest at heart and they’re trusting you with their animal. It’s a big responsibility.”

“Most of my customers are older, that is their family, when they’re away from their children. It means a lot to them to put them in the cattery to be cared for.”

When her property goes to auction on Saturday, Ms Nielson hoped the business would go to someone with a passion for felines to rival hers.

“This is the hard part. I want the cattery open, I built it up, it’s got a good name. I’m recommended by the vets. It means a lot to me for someone to carry it on.

Ms Nielson said the ideal candidate to pass her business onto doesn’t necessarily need qualifications to thrive.

“Someone who is an animal lover. I didn’t have any qualifications like a vet nurse. It’s more commonsense, reading and most important cleanliness,” she said.