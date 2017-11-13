VALLEY ROUND UP: Community news for this week

Lower Clarence Community Choir

THE 60 members of the Lower Clarence Community Choir have once again given their support to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and Maclean Hospital Auxiliary.

Since 2006, the group has donated more than $12,000 to the rescue helicopter service and pictured is their president, Connie de Dassel, presenting another $1000 from concerts and fundraisers they held this year.

Spokesman for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Zeke Huish commented, "It's always amazing to see small groups like this digging deep each year to support local community causes.

"Community support ensures that our service can be free of charge to everyone and we thank the Lower Clarence Community Choir for being able to make yet another generous donation."

Companions of the Caroona Auxiliary

MEMBERS of Companions of Caroona Auxiliary held their very informative monthly meeting at Yamba Bowling Club November 6 with a great roll up of members.

An exciting mystery bus trip was enjoyed by those who attended and the Caroona car boot sale held September 30 was quite successful with stalls, barbecue and entertainment. Both outings raised some much needed funds for TLC of the residents.

On Wednesday November 1, members of the auxiliary attended morning tea and lunch with the residents and were entertained by Full Circle. This was enjoyed so much, that it is planned to have more in 2018.

The auxiliary has purchased pressure cushions and covers to be used on wheelchairs. Also, a bird cage to go into Marina Wing for the residents to enjoy the company of some birds as well as a chicken coop with three chickens. Yamba Lions Club has made a donation to help the auxiliary purchase a special air mattress to prevent residents confined to bed from getting bed sores. More on this at a later date.

We will be having a Christmas card making morning at Rita's November 15 commencing 9.30/10am. Bring along a plate to share. Each resident is given a handmade Christmas Card from the auxiliary.

The Christmas raffle will be held in the pop-up shop in Yamba Fair Shopping Centre on the Wednesdays November 22 and December 13. If you have anything to donate to the raffle, please drop into Joy as soon as possible.

Our Christmas Party will be held at Harwood Hotel December 4 from noon. If you plan on attending, please phone Elaine 66458697. A private bus may be running to take us all there.

In the New Year, we will be having a Lamington Drive, so read the papers to check when this will be held. Members will be taking orders.

New members are always welcome to join our auxiliary at a cost of only $10 per year. Meetings are held 1st Monday of month either at Caroona or the Bowling Club commencing 1.30pm. Sometimes an outing is held in lieu of a meeting but all members are advised accordingly.

Grafton U3A

OCTOBER meeting: After the usual updates from the chair and morning tea, Alysan Pender introduced our guest speaker, Helen Tucker who entertained up with her life experiences in music. When she was five, she was introduced to the ukulele, progressing through the years to the guitar, singing songs, some of which had been written by her father, ultimately taking up the cello and becoming an accomplished music teacher, which is her profession to this day.

Throughout Helen's presentation she entertained with snippets of each of the instruments and singing her father's songs, Helen also spoke of her connection with the Clarence Valley Chorus and Orchestra from its formation in 2014 under the inspiring leadership of Greg Butcher. Rounding out her presentation, she showed a film clip from the Sailors Hornpipe, performed by the CVO at one of the Proms concerts at the Saraton Theatre.

Maree Burrows spoke of the Wraps with Love movement, referring to the previous month's meeting where she had an amazing display of the knitted and crocheted wraps that are distributed to the needy throughout Australia and to other countries. Maree paid tribute to the U3A Men's Shed which has over the years donated funds to the movement for the purchase of wool which was distributed to the creators of the wraps.

After presenting Helen with a memento of her visit, created at the Men's Shed, she was asked to draw a number for the lucky door prize and the lucky winner was none other than our Chair, Alysan, who said it was the first thing she had ever won.

Our November Jabberfest will be held at the New Life Church in Arthur St on Monday, November 13, from 10am, this will be the last Jabberfest for the year and your opportunity to secure your places at the end of year Christmas Party.

Inner Wheel Club of Grafton

The Inner Wheel Club of Grafton's annual Jacaranda luncheon was held on October 31 and while numbers were down this year many of the ladies said it was one of our best yet. The venue was Grafton Golf Club with lovely views over the manicured fairways and natural bushland and a wonderful two course menu served and appreciated by all our members and guests. The tables were set with beautiful arrangements to reflect our jacaranda theme and there was a display of ballgowns from the past as well as three incredible 'wearable art' frocks made by our multi-talented member Kathy Smith. This year's Jacaranda Queen and party attended and as each young woman was introduced by the Matron of Honour, spoke briefly to the gathering before graciously accepting a small gift from the club and leaving to attend the next function in their hectic schedule. Jacaranda 2017 Guest of Honour Pat Connolly was also in attendance and gave a very interesting insight to his life and involvement in our community, particularly his participation in youth activities in the Clarence Valley. Pat has also become well known for his portrayal of Dame Edna Everage at our annual Festival however this year he came as "himself". Our ever popular raffles were a huge success with one lady taking home three prizes! So, as another Jacaranda Festival finalises our club can be proud of our members' involvement and participation and look forward to sharing next year's luncheon with more of our friends from Grafton and surrounds.

Iluka Woombah Men's Shed

The men's shed is helping our young pupils to write, save paper and the environment.

Jim John, Snow and the boys have been busy providing hand held whiteboards for our prep pupils which enables them to learn in the classroom using the same system as the teacher.

The whiteboards are made from off-cuts from a plastics signwriting company.

So far over 200 boards have been distributed to primary schools and are well received by the teachers pupils and staff.

More boards will be made available to prep pupils at schools in the shire free of charge on receipt of a written request from the principal of the school.

Lower Clarence Laurel Club

The members of the Lower Clarence Laurel Club enjoyed two interesting outings last month. The first, hosted by Legacy and including members from Iluka, was a movie day at Yamba Cinema to see the film Gifted about a seven-year-old girl who was a mathematical genius. Her mother had died and both her uncle and grandmother fought for custody of her. The day started with morning tea and, after the screening, a variety of tasty sandwiches was provided for lunch. Thank you, Legacy.

The second outing was to the House with No Steps near Alstonville. The bus picked up some Grafton members first then everyone enjoyed the pleasant drive in lovely weather. After a leisurely stroll around the beautiful grounds, the group inspected the nursery resulting in the purchase of a number of plants. The gift shop was also well patronised. Lunch was served efficiently by the disabled staff who were cheerful and very obliging. Everyone thought the sweets were especially delicious.

An informative video detailing the development of the House with No Steps was shown.

At last month's meeting, plans for the Christmas lunch after the normal meeting on Monday November 20 were discussed. The Legacy Christmas dinner will be held at Maclean Services Club on Tuesday, November 28 and members are asked to reply to the invitation by Tuesday, November 14.

The raffle was won by Alma Belle Fielder.

Maclean and District Orchid Club

At the October Meeting, 79 beautiful plants were benched to admire and for assessment. As well, a most interesting Guest Speaker Neville Anderson, well informed to inform on Orchid distribution worldwide; plus, his announcement of the upcoming Workshop in Woolgoolga November 12, with refreshments included, and a further 4 well-informed Guest Speakers to inform attendees on Orchid growing. In October, both Judges' Choice and Popular Vote went to Neil & Carol Campbell's gracefully formed Den. CKAi 'Oka', while Judges' Choice Flower went to Kerrie Huxham's floriferous Begonia, and Popular Vote to Brian Donaghy's elegant Gladioli. Next Meeting November 18 at the Presbyterian Church Hall, Church Street, Maclean. Orchids Plus has plants to sell too, so do see Peter. Plants are benched by 1pm; the meeting begins at 1.30pm after the judging. Lucky door and Raffle prizes are included, plus afternoon tea. Though this is the last public Meeting of the year, November 25, is the end of year celebration with President Terry Bird and wife Penny, for a Sausage Sizzle and refreshments. Happy growing!

Yamba Grow Group

YAMBA Grow Group weekly meeting at Treelands Drive Community Centre, Treeland Drive Yamba. 10am-12pm Mondays, small friendly group formed to learn how to overcome anxiety, depression and improve mental health. Anonymous, free, open to everyone; bring a support person if you like. Details: 1800 558 268 or 02 66 213 737.

Yamba Lions Club

Yamba Lions Club held their Youth of the Year Speaking Contest at Yamba Bowling Club on November 4 with five students taking part. 39 people consisting of students, parents and family, special guests, Lions and Lions partners, were treated to a wonderful display of youth talent when four students from McAuley Catholic College, Skye, Sarah, Luke and Mackenzie together with Molly from Maclean High School, competed.

The students went through judging Saturday where points were allocated from 80 possible points then Saturday dinner where each answered two impromptu questions and gave their Prepared Speech, where points were allocated from 30 possible points.

The arduous task of judging was in the hands of Chief Judge Belinda Skelton who was assisted by Maureen Castle and Michelle Gillies. They were extremely impressed with the students and commented that with youth like these for the future, Australia is in good hands.

Sarah Moloney was the winner of the Public Speaking and the Overall Winner and our Club congratulates Sarah and wishes her well in the Regional Finals which will be held in Woolgoolga March 10, 2018 where she will represent Yamba Lions Club. The levels of competition goes from Club, Regional, State, Australia and National.

As Chairman, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Students and Judges for giving of their time for our Club. Also, to all who attended to give support to these wonderful students. All contestants were winners and I congratulate them all for taking part in the YOTY contest.

Yamba Seniors

Well we are coming to the end of the year, Last meeting day for year is November 29 and it is our Christmas luncheon day as well. We will be setting up tables at 9-30 am with meeting at 10-30 am and lunch at 12pm. Cost is $25 to be paid to Shirley or Janette by November 22 if you have to cancelled it has to be by am on the day no later. Last hoi and carpet bowls social morning for year will be Wednesday, December 6 at Yamba Bowling Club all welcome . Hope to see all members at the luncheon Janette Baillie.

Sandy Paws Vet Iluka

We will be running a charity fundraiser in Iluka on December 9, a Christmas Dog Parade, to raise money for local rescue groups and animals needing homes. We did this event last year and received really good feedback but we need to spread the word better. There's prizes for the best dressed dogs and best dressed owners as well as lucky draws. It's a fun morning with games and family portrait photos for Christmas as well. We would love if you would be able to help us to raise awareness and advertise the event. The cost is $10 per dog entry and all proceeds go towards the elected animal rescue charities. I hope you will be able to help us in our endeavour to give back to the rescue groups that work so hard to keep the pets happy and healthy.

DATES TO REMEMBER

NOV 25: Maclean and District Orchid Club end of year celebration

NOV 28: The Legacy Christmas, Maclean Services Club

DEC 4: Champions of Caroona Christmas Party, Harwood Hotel from noon.

DEC 9: Sandy Paws Vet, Iluka findraiser and Christmas Dog Parade.