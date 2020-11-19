Lower Clarence to farewell a community champion

AFTER devoting much of his life to the service of others, tributes have poured in after the passing of the much-loved former president of the Maclean RSL sub-branch Kevin Jones, OAM.

The Lower Clarence community will farewell Mr Jones today after he passed away peacefully aged 80 years last week.

Whether it was setting up a much-needed youth centre and State Emergency Services unit in Wilcannia, volunteering with his beloved Maclean United Cricket Club or taking on the role of secretary and treasurer of the Maclean and District Agricultural Society, Mr Jones left his mark on every community he's lived in.

For his service to the community through a range of sporting, agricultural and veterans' organisations, Mr Jones was awarded an Order of Australia in 2010.

Achievements include president of the United Cricket Club for five years, president of the Maclean Ex-Services Club since 2003, director of the Byron Bay Service Club from 1998 to 2001, foundation member and president of the Byron Bay Lions Club in 1995, foundation member and patrol commander of the Wilcannia Rescue Squad and an active member of the bird club of the Maclean and District Agricultural Society.

Previous essay competition winner Colbie Cameron with former RSL Sub-branch president Kevin Jones OAM.

In 2010 Mr Jones said his high level of community involvement stemmed from his 31-year career as a police officer and 20 years serving in the Army Reserves.

Mr Jones was the president of the Maclean RSL sub-branch for three years from 2014 to 2017, and became an inaugural life member of the Maclean United Cricket Club in 2019 after serving many years as their president.

Mr Jones was the loved husband of Maureen and father and father-in-law of Bronwyn, Brett and Denise, Craig (dec'd) and Kellie and Bruce, and a grandfather and great-grandfather to Aaron, Gemma, Maygan, Ally, Josh, Kallan, Emma, Ella, Navy, Vance and Quinn.

Relatives and friends of the late Kevin Jones are respectfully invited to attend the Service of Celebration, to be held at St James Anglican Church, Wharf St Maclean, Thursday November 19 at 2pm. Members of the Maclean RSL sub-branch are respectfully invited to attend the service of their late member as per the family notice. Blazers and medals to be worn.