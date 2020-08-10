Lower Clarence crime spree duo enter pleas

TWO men have plead guilty to a break and enter crime spree that took place through the Lower Clarence last year.

Jack Edwards, 20, and Aaron Oscar Glaser, 23, both appeared in Grafton Local Court last week.

Edwards plead guilty to three charges of break and enter dwelling in company, while Glaser plead guilty to four charges of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company, robbery, enter dwelling with intent to steal and aggravated break and enter to commit serious indictable offence.

According to court documents, about 9.15pm on September 19 last year Glaser entered the Caltex service station in Yamba and while holding a set of keys told the console operator “give me all the money in the till or I’m coming across the counter”.

The police facts state from there Glaser and Edwards then committed a series of break and enters at a pawnbrokers and restaurant in Yamba, then a cafe in Maclean through the night of September 19 and early hours of September 20.

Glaser then went on to break in to three holiday homes in Iluka and Woombah.

The court documents state at about 12.20pm on September 20 the pair were arrested by police while waiting for a search warrant to be confirmed on the Woombah address of Glaser after he was identified by CCTV footage at the targeted businesses.

The agreed facts state police spotted a white Holden Commodore known to be registered to Glaser on Iluka Rd where police stopped the vehicle and found numerous stolen items, including a safe, two electric guitars, iPhones, iPads and cash.

In Grafton Local Court last week magistrate Kathy Crittenden adjourned the matter for sentencing, and Glaser and Edwards will re-appear on October 19.