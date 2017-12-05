Lower Clarence Debutante Ball

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

The Ball was attended by our special guest Mayor Mr Jim Simmons and the Matron of honour was Mrs Kiya Saffina.

After some beautiful guitar and vocals by Bailey and Nathan, the guests enjoyed a welcome to country by Jacob. The formalities commenced and our Debutantes were presented. Two choreographed dances were performed which had many of our proud parents and grandparents feeling misty eyed. A delicious dinner was served and then everyone was on the floor for dancing and fun.

All guests thoroughly enjoyed themselves and commented on the relaxed and positive nature of the ball. Guests also commented that we can be very proud of the young adults that are coming from the Lower Clarence.