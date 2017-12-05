Menu
Lower Clarence Debutante Ball

Front Row: Dahna O'Halloran, Tiki Davies, Kayla Ohlmus, Jess Kempnich, Tilly Arndel. 2nd row girls: Organiser Natalie Le Breton, Abbie Smith, Isabelle McLeod, Courtney Glover, Jade Hoffman, Kalisha Meuller, Elsie Clarke, Daisy Lloyd, Maddie Saint, Zara Tabor, Katie Binge. Boys: Lucas Pirona, Raemi Hermansen, Ethan Foster, Daniel Anderson, Damian Williams, Liam Evans, Bailey Brailsford, Jacob Warburton. Organiser: Lisa Westerman Back: Thomas Gordon, Liam Gillett, Billy Bradley, Nathan Hollis, Luke Jackson, Robert Cameron, Mason Horton. Organiser: Bec James.
Adam Hourigan
by

The Ball was attended by our special guest Mayor Mr Jim Simmons and the Matron of honour was Mrs Kiya Saffina.

After some beautiful guitar and vocals by Bailey and Nathan, the guests enjoyed a welcome to country by Jacob. The formalities commenced and our Debutantes were presented. Two choreographed dances were performed which had many of our proud parents and grandparents feeling misty eyed. A delicious dinner was served and then everyone was on the floor for dancing and fun.

All guests thoroughly enjoyed themselves and commented on the relaxed and positive nature of the ball. Guests also commented that we can be very proud of the young adults that are coming from the Lower Clarence.

 

