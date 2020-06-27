Lower Clarence family devastated after blaze engulfs home

NSW Rural Fire fighters are still having to remain on alert after multiple blazes in the Lower Clarence region over the last two days. (AAP Image/Jeremy Piper)

THREE properties in Wooloweyah were hit by a devastating blaze yesterday afternoon, leaving one homeowner with nothing but a pile of rubble and ash.

Respected member of the community, Ros Woodward, managed to get out with sons Darcey and Sam, friend Alfredo and her dog Getty before the flames 'engulfed' the house at around 2.13 yesterday afternoon.

Ros Woodward pictured with insect boxes made by the Maclean Men's Shed last year, has lost her Wooloweyah home to a devastating blaze.

Friend to Woodward, Hayley Talbot, has set up a GoFundMe page to help get them back onto their feet.

"Yesterday our beautiful, much loved, and dearly adored friend Ros Woodward lost everything she owned, when her home burned to the ground in a ferocious house fire," Talbot said on the GoFundMe page.

"We are incredibly grateful that … (they) were all safely out of the house when the inferno engulfed their home."

Talbot said in the wake of the last 12 months, this was the last thing that anyone wanted to happen.

"It was a horror to behold. After our small community was ravaged but thankfully saved over the black summer bushfires, it is a tragic event to have occurred to one of our most tirelessly hardworking, and treasured community members," she said.

The misfortune continued for Woodward as she raced to save her property.

"To make matters worse, when she was racing from work to her burning home, her car blew up on the way," Talbot said.

"Ros has dedicated her life to volunteering and standing up on important causes that promote, uplift and strengthen community. And now she needs us more than ever.

"Can you help get Ros and her boys back on their feet? No donation is too small. Together, let's rally for Ros."

Yamba Fire and Rescue Captain Michael Brooks said while the response from surrounding services was strong, there was little they could do.

"We responded at 2.13pm and got there at 2.20pm. Both firetrucks in Maclean and Yamba responded as well as the Rural Fire Service and several other units," Brooks said.

"The first house was fully engulfed with fire while the property next door to the left was extremely damaged inside from flames and smoke. The property to the right hand side sustained a fair bit of damage to car port and roof. It was a massive job."

Brooks was unable to comment on the cause of the fire or any injuries that may have occurred on site, but there were reports that a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion at the scene and taken by ambulance to Maclean Hospital for observation.

Brooks was in attendance for another incident on Yamba Road this morning, but said the blaze had been extinguished by the time his team had arrived.

"A minor fire had occurred in the roof but the occupants had extinguished it on our arrival. We got the occupant to get out and we cleared the atmosphere, checked with gas detector and handed it back to the owner,' Brooks said.

"It was a simple mishap with a torch while doing some renovations. The man was melting some plastic poly pipe and the flame shot up the wall and into the roof."