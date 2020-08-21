Lower Clarence favourite a sweet spot for mums

LOOKING for somewhere to catch up with a friend over coffee and cake but without the hustle and bustle of town? The Lawrence Tavern could be the answer.

While it remains the popular watering hole for locals after a hard day's work, co-owner Rebecca Alford said word was getting around fast about their morning teas.

"There's really nowhere around here to sit down and have a coffee, so we're glad to offer something like this," she said.

The Lawrence Tavern offers coffee and cake (or scones in this case!) with free riverside views.



"Since running the $8 coffee and cake deal, it's been going well."

So much so that Wednesday mornings are now bustling with a much younger clientele.

"There's a mother's group that has cottoned on to the coffee and cake special, so they come down with the kids each week," Ms Alford said.

"There are also customers who come in of a weekend to sit down, enjoy a cup of coffee and look out at the river."

Ms Alford said there was a choice of cake, slices or scones.

"We try and do something different each time to keep things interesting, but so far people really love the cheesecakes," she said.

For those after some traditional pub grub, The Lawrence Tavern still knows how to keep hungry customers happy.

If you're after some pub grub, why not try the chicken bacon prawn and avocado in garlic sauce.

"We've got a $10 burger night every Tuesday, schnitzel night on Thursdays, our $15 steak nights on Friday are going really well, as are the pizza, pasta and ribs special on Sunday," Ms Alford said.

"We're also still doing deliveries every Thursday and Friday night which is perfect on those who don't want to leave home on those cold nights."

While restrictions for pubs and clubs has hampered live events and social activities, Ms Alford said she hopes to see the return of the ever-popular Tuesday raffles.

"We're keen to see it back up and running in future; we're just looking into an electronic alternative to limit the amount of touching," she said.

"It's been a rollercoaster year with these restrictions, but it's been made so much easier by the overwhelming support from our customers. They've been nothing but patient with us during COVID-19 and for that we're so appreciative."