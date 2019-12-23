Lower Clarence ladies to fight for Titans tackle squad spots

Melanie Laurie (third from left, top pic), Jennifer Peisley (third from left, top pic), Nada Khoury (second from right, top pic), Sarah Phee (left, top pic), Laura Kirkland (second from left, top pic) and Mallorie Banks (second from right, bottom pic) have all been picked in the Northern Rivers TItans tackle training squad.

RUGY LEAGUE : A whopping six Lower Clarence Magpies players have been named in the Northern Rivers Titans tackle training squad.

Melanie Laurie, Jennifer Peisley, Nada Khoury, Sarah Phee, Laura Kirkland and Mallorie Banks were included as the lively ladies booked their place in the 37 women squad after impressing at the women’s tackle 9s competition between NRRRL sides earlier this month.

The telented crop of stars will start their training schedule next month and club president John Elisaia is keen to see them shine.

“Congratulations to the girls. We look forward to following their journey through the representative season,” Elisaia said.

The Magpies are the third most represented team in the squad, with only Ballina Seagulls (12 players) and Cudgen Hornets (nine players) boasting more players.

The rest of the training side is made up of Casino Cougars, Kyogle Turkeys and Tweed Coast Raiders players.

With Magpies under-18 coach Chris Kirkland at the helm, he will be very familiar with the talented group of Loawer Clarence ladies and will know just what they are capable of as he selects his squad.

The final team will be selected following a trial game set to be played on February 8 against the Tweed Seagulls Women’s rugby league side.

The final team will consist of 17 players, together with three shadow players.

These players will continue to prepare for the championships as a reduced squad from February 16.

Training will commence on Sunday, January 12.

FULL SQUAD LIST

Ballina: Illarah Roberts, Ella Young, Sharyn Blundell, Lilly Bowen, Abbie Beecher, Shanelle Ord, Bobbyanne Yuke, Eden Hanna, Emma Stockham, Kerene Bianke, Katrina Anderson, Michelle Clark

Casino: Daisy Gordon, Kirby Petty, Tara Gordon

Cudgen: Bethany Mantle, Tahlisa Daley-Button, Tawana Togo, Zamara Kelly, Hayley Lampard, Emily Montford, Jessica Beer-Carima, Kirra Stedman, Taylah Rotumah

Kyogle: Lauren Amos, Ember Evans, Pauline Wagner

Lower Clarence: Melanie Laurie, Jennifer Peisley, Nada Khoury, Sarah Phee, Laura Kirkland, Mallorie Banks

Tweed Coast: Sharni Roberts, Alani Sullivan, Chloe Jackson, Brooke McCarthy