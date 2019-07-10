Lower Clarence lifesavers recognised with regional awards

WORTHY WINNERS: Far North Coast Awards of Excellence Winners from Yamba SLSC (L to R) Cathy Dougherty - Administrator of the Year; James Ryan( FNC Duty Officer team) - Services Team of the Year; Tash Hancock, Jo King, Leah Essex, Andrea Nikas (absent Ray Wiblen) -Surf Sports Team of the Year

SURF LIFESAVING: Two Clarence Valley surf lifesaving clubs have been rewarded for their outstanding contributions after winning regional awards to be nominated for the Surf Life Saving New South Wales Awards of Excellence Finals in Sydney next month.

Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club (SLSC) were handed three awards at the Far North Coast Lifesaving ceremony including the Administrator of the Year, Surf Sports Team of the Year and Service Team of the Year while Red Rock-Corindi SLSC's Greg Sunderland took out the Surf Lifesaver of the Year award in the North Coast region.

Administrator of the year went to Cathy Dougherty, the Surf Sports Team of the Year was the Yamba Boilers Boat Crew and Director of Lifesavers James Ryan was part of the Far North Coast service team.

Dougherty was thrilled to see her beloved club getting some recognition at the regional awards.

"It was great to see the southern-most club in the area take home some honours,” Dougherty said.

Volunteers are pivotal in the industry and Dougherty was thankful to have been included for her contributions.

"I was fortunate enough to have been nominated by the club and to go on and win the administration award,” she said.

"I felt very honoured to receive it, surf lifesaving is based on volunteers so you don't expect to give them your time and receive any awards.”

"It was quite rewarding to know the volunteer hours you put in are appreciated.”

The winners will go on to represent their clubs in the state awards next month and Dougherty is proud of their efforts with fewer hands on deck than larger clubs.

"Obviously for small country clubs it's much harder to compete against the much larger well-oiled Sydney clubs but we certainly put in the same hours and are doing many of the same jobs with much less man power,” she said.

"It's great to see some of the smaller clubs like us and Red Rock-Corindi getting recognised for our contributions.”