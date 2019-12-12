Menu
The new hurdles at the Lower Clarence Little Athletics Club thanks to their new sponsor, Yamba Bowling Club. Photo: Lower Clarence Little Athletics Club
Athletics

Lower Clarence Little Athletics Club enjoy new equipment

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
12th Dec 2019 4:30 PM
ATHLETICS : Lower Clarence Little Athletics Club announced a new sponsorship deal with Bowlos Sports and Leisure Yamba late last month and the new union has already started to pay off.

After a difficult month of dry heat and a smoky haze in the air, little athletes can rejoice with a new set of hurdles to come with recent rainfall in the Clarence Valley.

The club had several meets including the Northern Rivers Zone Championship cancelled over the first half of the summer season but the new sponsorship deal brings fresh optimism to junior competitors of all ages.

As well as the new equipment supplied to the club, members were also lucky enough to receive a specialised training session from top coach Michele Hurcum.

The high jump specialist taught children a number of skills over the session.

For information on LCLAC meetings visit littleathletics.com.au or see the Lower Clarence Little Athletics Club Facebook page.

