Lower Clarence Magpies on mission to save season

TRY TIME: Lower Clarence Magpies winger Dale Eamens crosses the line in the reserve grade season-opener against Byron Bay Red Devils. Sport-In-Digital

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Lower Clarence Magpies have had a tough run in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League competition this year playing reserve grade and struggling weekly for numbers .

Club president and team coach John Elisaia could easily throw in the towel but he sees a spark in the club that just needs to be ignited for success to flow in the Lower Clarence again.

"We have plans in the works for next year that will make improvements to the club and the structure,” Elisaia said.

"But for now it's about finishing off this season on a positive note by proving to the competition that we do want to hang around and we're not just going to slip away and let teams walk over us.”

The Magpies' woes continued last weekend as they fell to eighth-placed Mullumbimby Giants in a 20-16 nailbiter at Ngayundi Yamba Sports Complex.

Lower Clarence are tenth on the NRRRL Reserve Grade ladder but Elisaia believes this isn't a true reflection of the club's ability.

"We've been competitive in most of our games but a lot of it has been about finishing games off and that stems from deeper problems within,” he said.

"The biggest problem with the Magpies over the years is too many players rely on individual talent.

"There's a really good core at the club but it's hard when you're trying to grind out results and you can't even get a full squad.”

The Magpies take on Byron Bay today.