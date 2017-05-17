Lower Clarence Masters rowers win in Penrith

ROWING: It was a very successful regatta for the Lower Clarence Rowing Club master rowers David Hailes, Keryn Saunders, Mandy Steel, Clare Millist, Joanne Meehan and Candice Jagoe when they competed at the NSW Rowing Masters Championships held at SIRC Penrith where the competition is always tough and of a high standard. The happy little group brought home 12 medals between them.

The Lower Clarence girls were dominate in the Women's E age group with Keryn winning the Gold medal in the single scull in fine style and Mandy holding on to win the Bronze medal after a hard fought finish. Keryn and Mandy progressed through the heats to claim the Silver medal in the double scull final and the quad scull of Keryn, Mandy, Joanne and Clare after winning their heat, won the Bronze medal in the final.

Keryn and Candice won the Silver medal in the Women's A double scull final. A great effort considering Keryn was rowing in 4 ages groups younger than herself!!

Joanne and Clare won the Bronze medal in the Women's F double scull final. They were joined by Michelle Grimes and Gaye Pullyn from Murwillumbah in the Women's F quad finishing 4th in the final.

David and Clare were 4th in the G-J mixed double scull overall but 3rd in their age group.

Clare finished 4th in the Women's G single scull final in a tight finish and David was 6th in the final of the Men's I single.

Would like to thank our support crew of Joy Hailes, Thomas Millist, Camille Rowston and Leah Saunders for all their help and support over the two days and also Keryn for her time coaching us and preparing programs.

Leah has just been selected to row in the Women's Quadruple Scull to compete at the World Cup in Poland in June. Congratulations to her and wish her and the crew all the best.