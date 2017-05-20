Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod ready to ring out sound

A week of musical competition will conclude with a performance from a former student of the area who has taken her vocal gift to the world at the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod.

To be held from June 17-24, the eisteddfod to be held at the Maclean Civic Hall provides an opportunity for musicians of all ages to perform and showcase their talents. Many students who began their music experiences performing at eisteddfods have gone on to have significant and successful careers.

Participants are coming not only from the Clarence Valley but also from as far as Coffs Harbour in the south to Lismore and Bryon Bay in the north.

All music performances benefit from having an audience and each year the community supports through its attendance at the eisteddfod.

Weekend morning sessions begin at 9:00am and afternoon sessions at 1:30pm. Weekday morning sessions commence at 9:30am and afternoon sessions at 1:30pm. Tuesday June 20 is Schools Day when Maclean Civic Hall with school instrumental ensembles and choirs from around the district competing.

On Saturday June 24 at 2pm the Eisteddfod Celebration Concert will feature selected performances of excellence from throughout the week. A special performance by invitation will feature local singer, Michelle Ryan who has just returned from Europe, having commenced a very promising career in the world of opera.

For further information and programming visit: www.lowerclarence musiceisteddfod.org.au