Lower Clarence nabs three-peat over arch rival

STELLAR KNOCK: Lower Clarence Cricket Association Under 12s player Tilly Dawson is clapped off the ground after scoring a half-century.

STELLAR KNOCK: Lower Clarence Cricket Association Under 12s player Tilly Dawson is clapped off the ground after scoring a half-century. Contributed

CRICKET: Lower Clarence Cricket Association has turned a major corner with all three of the association's junior representative sides defeating arch rival Clarence River Junior Cricket Association at the weekend.

It is the first time in more than two decades that Lower has won all three contests on the one day and it is a success that has taken years to foster.

"I think our numbers have really come up in the last couple of years and we have a lot more depth than ever before,” junior secretary Doug Moss said.

"For a few years there we had Under 12s filling in for the Under 14s and Under 14s playing up in the Under 16s ranks. It is just funny how the wheel turns in your favour sometimes,” Moss said.

Lower Clarence's Under 16s were led by captain Blake Ryan who scored 48 opening the innings and almost took the side to victory before he was trapped in front by Clarence River spinner Hayden Ensbey (3 for 15 off 8 overs).

Ensbey and Aidan Cahill almost threatened to run through the middle order before Jackson Lee managed to hit the winning runs.

"Blake has really come a long way in the last couple of years and is doing a great job with Tucabia in Premier League,” Moss said.

The Lower Clarence Under 14s were led by a

top-line bowling performance by Troy Turner (3 for 4 off 5) and Josh Johnson (2 for 21 off 4) as they restricted Clarence River to 79 off 26 overs.

Captain Coby Tabor (28) then led with the bat alongside fellow opener Osca Pilon (38 not out) as Lower Clarence chased down the total inside the 12th over.

The Under 12s were led by a stellar half-century to Tilly Dawson, who hit six fours on her way to 59 not out, as Lower Clarence reached Clarence River's total of 147 in the 28th over.

"It is great to see the effort of a lot of people over a number of years come to fruition like this,” Moss said.