Lower Clarence Netball champions decided after tough tussles

NETBALL GRAND FINALS: Last weekend was Lower Clarence Netball's turn for grand final day and the premiership deciders across all four grades were hard fought to the last whistle.

In the senior competitions, teams from Yamba and Maclean went head-to-head over two exciting finals but the Yamba Breakers came out on top in both games.

Division 1 minor premiers Breakers Big Red always looked likely to do damage in the last game of the year and despite a solid effort from Maclean Bottom Pub to reach the decider, Breakers were too strong running away with a 45-22 win.

DIVISION 2 PREMIERS: Breakers Honeybees were the best of Division 2 (with a missing player drawn in). Shelly White

Division 2 was a much closer encounter on grand final day, with minor premiers Breakers Honeybees coming up against second placed side, Breakers Seabreeze.

The two sides went neck and neck all game with the score looking likely to fall either way but in the end, Honeybees claimed a two-point, 26-24 win over their Yamba rivals.

On to the juniors and although some of the final scores weren't as close as in the Division 2 decider, there was still some great competition on display from the top sides.

DIVISION 3 PREMIERS: Dream Breakers took out Lower Clarence Netball's Divison 3. Shelly White

Division 3 was to be decided between Dream Breakers and Maclean Devils, the two best sides in the competition after a thrilling race to the minor premiership went to the Breakers.

Yamba continued to edge their up-river rivals with a convincing 35-24 win over Maclean after demonstrating some brilliant link-up play they have shown all year.

DIVISION 4 PREMIERS: Breakers Jets were the best Lower Clarence Netball's fourth division. Shelly White

In the Division 4 final, two Yamba sides would face off in a battle between the Jets and the Gems after another tussle for top spot over the course of the season.

Jets beat their opponents to the minor premiership this year and they did just the same in the grand final with a 31-21 victory to top off a stellar season.

Annual awards were decided after the final day of competition, with senior player of the year honours going to Kate Collins and senior umpire of the year awarded to Monique Corbett.

Intermediate player of the year went to Makaliah Lawrence, while intermediate umpire of the year was given to Zali Bourke.

The juniors had another great year and Iluka Red Ravens star Imogen Hinde took player of the year with Jorja White picking up umpire of the year.