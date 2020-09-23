Lower Clarence netballers get crazy on the courts

AS WE go through one of the craziest years on record, Lower Clarence Netball Association decided to dress to the occasion for Crazy Hair and Sock day on Saturday.

The annual event looks to raise funds for The Kids’ Cancer Project and LCNA member and event organiser Marrianne Lawrence said despite COVID restrictions, 2020 was another hit.

“The day was again a big success and despite spectator numbers being down due to COVID-19 restrictions, we still managed to raise an awesome $300.40 towards The Kids’ Cancer Project which is proudly supported by Netball NSW each year,” Lawrence said.

Yamba Breakers (Back) Asher, Clara, Mackenzie (Front) Evie and Grace during Lower Clarence Netball Association's Crazy Hair and Sock Day.

The annual fundraising day comes late in what has been a challenging season for Lower Clarence netballers, but with finals right around the corner they are on the home stretch.

“This Saturday will see the final round of competition being played. We have managed to give the players an almost full season of competition with 12 competition rounds but have had to shorten the finals to two weeks,” Lawrence said.

“Semi-finals will be held Saturday October 10, and grand finals the following Saturday. Full credit to the committee for maximising the amount of court time for the players in what has been a very difficult year for sport.

Saturday will also mark the end of the Net Set Go program. Teams will play a round robin which will be followed by a trophy presentation and sausage sizzle.”

Grafton Netball Association will follow suit with a Crazy Hair and Sock Day of their own on Saturday.