Lower Clarence Relay gets a new date

NEW DAY: The Lower Clarence Relay for Life has a new date in May.

A NEW date for the Lower Clarence Relay For Life has been decided and the relay will go ahead on Saturday, May 13, at Yamba Public School.

"Two dates for May or September were considered and a survey went out to the participants and the support was greatly in favour of holding the Relay in May,” said Cancer Council NSW Northern Rivers Community Relations Co-ordinator Abby Wallace.

The original March date had to be postponed due to the weather, after approximately 157mm of rain fell on the Friday night and Saturday morning.

Being Mother's Day and with the Mother's Day Classic event on Sunday, May 14, the committee has decided to hold a shortened Relay from noon to 9.30pm on the Saturday only.

"We really wanted to make the event work in with the rest of the community and what was already planned so we have decided to make the Relay a one-day event this time.

"The committee are back working together and focused on making the event like a festival, a celebration of our survivors and carers and an opportunity for family and friends to have a great day out together.”

Committee chairwoman Lorraine Breust said all activities would go ahead, "including an opening ceremony, HOPE ceremony and a closing ceremony as well as all the entertainment and activities that were previously planned.

"The only thing that will change is that there won't be any overnight camping, and the times will be different for the ceremonies but we will inform the community of exact timings for the day in the coming weeks,” she said.

The community has raised more than $65,000 so far to support people in the Clarence Valley with cancer.

For updates on the event, go to www.relayforlife.org.au/ lowerclarence and the Facebook page www.facebook.com /lowerclarencerelayforlife