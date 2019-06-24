Lower Clarence rowers grab gold

WORLD CUP WINNER: Former Maclean rower Leah Saunders (right) with her Australian teammates at a former World Championships event.

WORLD CUP WINNER: Former Maclean rower Leah Saunders (right) with her Australian teammates at a former World Championships event. Rowing Australia

ROWING: Former Maclean rowing sensation Leah Saunders has claimed a gold medal in the Women's Eights at the World Rowing Cup 2 in Poznan, Poland yesterday.

The Australian Women's eight group took on the reigning World Champions, the United States, in their A-Final and came away victors after a thrilling race.

The United States were the ones to beat having had the fastest qualifying time in Friday's heats, but all the crews had an even start before James Rook called on Molly Goodman to up the stroke rate of the Australian crew to edge them ahead as they crossed the line with Great Britain in second and the USA in third.

After the race Georgie Rowe spoke to the media about the race and beating the favourites.

"I enjoyed that race a lot but we really had to dig in when the USA was coming at us. We stayed tight together and it paid off,” she said.

Saunders' and her rowing partners were part of a history-making Australian team to become the first to top the medal table at a Rowing World Cup held in Europe.

In further good news for rowers in the Valley, two crews from the Lower Clarence Rowing Club were successful at the Wintech Chinderah to Murwillumbah 20 kilometre Rowathon last weekend.

Held on the Tweed River, the Junior crew comprising of Aimee Jeffrey, Ashley Luland, Grace Johnson, April Shannon and Molly Dobbin (cox) took out the gold medal in their class.

Taking the windy and rough conditions in their stride, the crew managed to sing their way up the river to Murwillumbah and bring back gold medals to the Clarence.

The masters crew of Tim George, Kylie Shannon, Jessica Hart, Lisa Plummer and Raechel Ballantine (cox) also put in a good show, coming in second in their division.

Lower Clarence Rowing Club's Clare Millist said she imagined the masters would have also chatted and sung their way up the river and offered her congratulations to both crews on their achievements.

The LCRC was also preparing for the upcoming Around 2 Islands Rowathon on the Clarence River, with two doubles crews of David Hailes/Kylie Bradley and Clara Samms/Stephanie Hutton competing along with four singles in Tim Geroge, Clare Millist, Ashley Luland and Lachlan Maxwell.

The 10 or 20 kilometre race held by the Grafton Rowing Club helped raise money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.