DYNAMIC DUO: Lower Clarence rowers April Shannon and Grace Johnson who placed second in the women's under-15/16 double scull at the Lismore Regatta. Kylie Duff
Water Sports

Lower Clarence rowers light up in Lismore

Mitchell Keenan
by
1st Nov 2019 2:10 PM
ROWING: Lower Clarence Rowing Club members travelled to Coraki for the Lismore Rowing Club regatta last Sunday.

Unlike other regattas, the Lismore event was a short course meet, where competitors raced over 500m.

In the Masters category, Clare Millist had an outstanding day, placing first in the women's single scull, while Lisa Plummer took out second place in her division.

Millist teamed up with Joanne Meehan where they placed second in their double and both were part of the winning crew in the women's masters quad.

Junior rowers capitalised on the opportunity to get some sprint practice.

Highlights included Ashley Luland winning the women's under-17 single scull and the women's handicap single scull.

Grace Johnson also showed her strength over the short course, taking out the women's under-15/16 single, while Royce McIntyre placed second in the men's under-15/16 scull.

Aimee Jeffrey and Laclan Maxwell teamed to place second in the mixed double with Maxwell also taking out the men's under-17 single scull.

In the women's under-15/16 double scull, Molly Hopkins and Ruby Chamberlain placed first, with April Shannon and Grace Johnson in second place.

In the women's open scull, Clara Samms placed second and teamed with Aimee Jeffrey to win the women's open double scull, with the crew of April Shannon and Ruby Chamberlain rowing into a respectable second position. Samms also placed second in the women's handicap single scull.

Well done to all who took part and a special congratulations to Fiona Smith, who competed in her first regatta. Thanks again to our major sponsors; Mareeba Aged Care & Maclean Services Club. As the NRRA season gets into full swing, our next meet will be the Grafton HS/South Grafton HS regatta on Sunday, November 17.

Kylie Duff, LCRC

Grafton Daily Examiner

