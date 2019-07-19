Lower Clarence rowers take pre-season training to Brisbane

OAR-SOME: Members of the Lower Clarence Rowing Club at a pre-season training camp in Brisbane last weekend.

ROWING: Over the past weekend a combined training camp for Lower Clarence Rowing Club, Centenary Rowing Club, Brigidine College and Kenmore State High was held at the beautiful Centenary Rowing Club in Brisbane.

This was the first camp of this kind held at the club and with thanks to Cody Ellem-Allen, Frank Thompson, Mike Opstelten for organising the camp and thank you to the amazing coaches including Harold Kratz and Kylie Duff from Lower Clarence and support staff, it was a huge success.

Back L to R: Adriana Ellem-Allen, Kylie Duff, Kylie Shannon, Grace Johnson, Royce McIntyre, Lachlan Maxwell, Ashley Luland, Naimh Hopkins and Cody Ellem-Allen. Front L to R: Lisa Plummer, Harold Kratz, April Shannon, Ruby Chamberlain, Molly Dobbin, Zayne Fisher and Jessica Dawes of the Lower Clarence Rowing Club. Cody Ellem-Allen

Head coach Mike Opstelten said that "Harold is one of the best coaches in the country and has the best eye for a sculler he's ever seen.”

Lower Clarence is truly blessed to have Harold coaching the next generation of scullers and mentoring the next generation of coaches.

Over the weekend we brought together over 30 juniors and two crews of masters, to focus on Technique, posture and the mindset required to become the best scullers they can be.

With coaches working with the athletes in land and water sessions aswell as guest talks from Phoebe Robinson currently in the Australian under 23 team and on her way to the world championships and Centenarys own Olympian, Bruce Richardson, the weekend was both physically and mentally rewarding.

We cannot forget the importance of the best sock competition and trivia night on the moral and motivation of the Athletes.

Best socks going to April Shannon of Lower Clarence for her fabulous homemade leopard print and purple frills.

As for training, the juniors covered over thirty kilometers in two days in a variety of quads, doubles and singles receiving elite level one-on-one coaching and guidance as well as video analysis to highlight the 1% issues that can add up and make all the difference on race day.

The masters took the Octo out on Saturday and done some long slow distance work on Sunday in a quad exploring the Brisbane river.

This was a camp of many firsts for some of the kids and masters alike, especially for Lower Clarence, first camp, first time at a different club, first erg test, first time rowing with new people, first time with different coaches.

After some initial nerves, everyone stepped up and we couldn't be prouder.

Look out 2019 season Lower Clarence is coming and they are ready.