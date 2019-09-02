Lower Clarence school junior tennis champs decided

ON COURT: Levi "Orange” Kearns (above) from Pacific Valley in the final at the NRMA/See Breeze Motors Primary School Tennis Championships in Maclean.

ON COURT: Levi "Orange” Kearns (above) from Pacific Valley in the final at the NRMA/See Breeze Motors Primary School Tennis Championships in Maclean. Alan Jurd

TENNIS: Aspiring tennis stars from the lower Clarence Valley came together last week for the 11th annual NRMA/See Breeze Primary School Tennis Championships in Maclean.

Teams from eight different primary schools went to battle at Ryan Park Tennis Complex and it was Yamba Primary School that came away with a record fourth title in a row.

The lower Clarence school was tested in an absorbing and closely contested final against first-time finalists Pacific Valley on a count back of games after all the matches finished at three sets all.

Pacific Valley went out to a two-sets-to-love lead after Jakob Baker and Micah "Mups” Richards defeated Abbey Spears and Lachy Stangar 6-4 in both sets.

But Nathan "Noodle” Hayman and Ollie Seeto levelled the register for Yamba, taking out their singles 6-0 and 6-2, levelling the match up at two sets a piece and giving Yamba a lead on games.

GOOD RETURN: Tasmyn Norris from St James plays a shot at the NRMA Sea Breeze primary school tennis championships in Maclean last week. Alan Jurd

With both schools winning a doubles, each 6-1,Yamba was able to hold on three sets 27 games to three sets 21 games in the closest final on record to claim a fourth straight gong, which will be hard to match over the years.

Yamba captain Nathan thanked his teammates and the sponsorship support of NRMA/See Breeze Motors, which had been backing the championships for the last 11 years.

Great tennis and sportsmanship were displayed by all in attendance.

Final positions for 2019:

1. Yamba Primary School

2. Pacific Valley Christian

3. Iluka Public School

4. Gulmarrad Public School

5. St Joseph's Primary

6. Maclean Public School

7. Cowper Public School

8. St James Catholic

Contributed by Alan Jurd.